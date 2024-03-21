Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 athletes
The first Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been released and we've broken down each position. We conclude with the athletes by looking at four big storylines moving forward.
NEW 2026 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Defensive Tackle | Strongside Defensive End | Weakside Defensive End | Inside linebacker | Outside linebacker | Cornerback | Safety | Athlete
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who could unseat Jahkeem Stewart in the 2026 class?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: Rivals250 released | Ten highest debuts | Position-by-position
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Quarterback rankings breakdown | Running back breakdown | Wide receiver & tight end breakdown | Offensive line breakdown
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released | Rivals Rankings Podcast | Defensive line breakdown | Linebacker breakdown | Defensive back breakdown | Athlete breakdown
Friday: State rankings released | Who's No. 1 in each state?
Saturday: Roundtable on the 2026 rankings
*****
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
*****
BY THE NUMBERS
Naturally, the athlete projection serves multiple purposes at Rivals. One, it allows for two-way or undefined athletes to have a landing space or even starting point with the rankings process. Two, it creates a bubble for versatile prospects on one side of the ball who may be in between two positions. Three, it can be the true projection for a prospect playing out of position on Friday nights for the betterment of his high school team.
That means there is going to be volume early in any ranking and for the 2026 class, athlete checks in as the second-biggest position in the Rivals250, with 32 spots occupied. Only wide receiver (38) has more members of the top group at this time.
It also means a lot of the names and numbers will soon change. The goal is to lean into a specific position projection by the time the cycle comes to a close, to the point where the undefined are truly what's left over with ATH tag attached. Still, prospects like Wadley (Ala.) High School star Jaquez Wilkes have scholarship offers at tight end, defensive end and linebacker at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds – so the “position” is critical at this stage of the game.
*****
HELLO, TEXAS
Three of the top four athlete projections hail from the Lone Star State in London Smith, Jalen Lott and Kaydon Finley. Each is uncommitted at this stretch and stands to one day occupy a skill position at a high-level program while already standing 6-feet or better.
Smith is being courted most at wide receiver, where he shined brightest in the fall with nearly 900 yards and 11 touchdowns to his name. Lott is a multi-sport standout who also looks destined to potentially catch passes at the next level. Finley may also line up primarily at wide receiver in college, though his frame suggests a modern tight end role could also be on the table depending on how he physically develops.
*****
THE COMMITTED
Just 15 members of the 2026 Rivals250 are verbally committed to a college program, and three of them – each from Florida – are projected at athlete at this time. The highest-ranked of the bunch is Efrem White, the Vero Beach (Fla.) High product, who is committed to Florida State. White is a force at both wide receiver and defensive back, where physicality and ball skills put his game on the map.
The Seminoles also snagged the pledge of another blue-chip athlete in two-way Miami Lakes (Fla.) Barbara Goleman star Darryl Bell III. The third, Jordan Campbell, starred at American High School in 2023 and has been committed to the Miami Hurricanes since November. He’ll now prep at Miami (Fla.) Carol City and work a variety of positions on the defense from pass rusher to off-ball linebacker.
*****
KEEP AN EYE ON COOPER
A top-100 standout who is emerging on the national recruiting scene as well, Derek Cooper is a prospect that is beginning to command true attention as a do-it-all projection early on. He is listed at wide receiver by Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna but could line up at running back, tight end, linebacker or safety this spring and fall. He worked out at running back at the Under Armour Miami event and won positional MVP at 6-foot-1, just north of 200 pounds.
Cooper has the frame and truly versatile game to continue to ascend as he gains experience. At Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons in 2023, he was a standout safety who flashed with his instincts and ball skills. His speed, high football IQ and tangible athleticism (verified 4.6 40-yard dash, elite long jumper in track) will continue to create intrigue not only on what position Cooper may play in college, but of course which college he may attend. Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Miami and several others have jumped in on the athlete early this year.