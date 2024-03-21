Advertisement

BY THE NUMBERS

Naturally, the athlete projection serves multiple purposes at Rivals. One, it allows for two-way or undefined athletes to have a landing space or even starting point with the rankings process. Two, it creates a bubble for versatile prospects on one side of the ball who may be in between two positions. Three, it can be the true projection for a prospect playing out of position on Friday nights for the betterment of his high school team. That means there is going to be volume early in any ranking and for the 2026 class, athlete checks in as the second-biggest position in the Rivals250, with 32 spots occupied. Only wide receiver (38) has more members of the top group at this time. It also means a lot of the names and numbers will soon change. The goal is to lean into a specific position projection by the time the cycle comes to a close, to the point where the undefined are truly what's left over with ATH tag attached. Still, prospects like Wadley (Ala.) High School star Jaquez Wilkes have scholarship offers at tight end, defensive end and linebacker at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds – so the “position” is critical at this stage of the game.

HELLO, TEXAS

Kaydon Finley (Rivals.com)

Three of the top four athlete projections hail from the Lone Star State in London Smith, Jalen Lott and Kaydon Finley. Each is uncommitted at this stretch and stands to one day occupy a skill position at a high-level program while already standing 6-feet or better. Smith is being courted most at wide receiver, where he shined brightest in the fall with nearly 900 yards and 11 touchdowns to his name. Lott is a multi-sport standout who also looks destined to potentially catch passes at the next level. Finley may also line up primarily at wide receiver in college, though his frame suggests a modern tight end role could also be on the table depending on how he physically develops.

THE COMMITTED

Darryl Bell III (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Just 15 members of the 2026 Rivals250 are verbally committed to a college program, and three of them – each from Florida – are projected at athlete at this time. The highest-ranked of the bunch is Efrem White, the Vero Beach (Fla.) High product, who is committed to Florida State. White is a force at both wide receiver and defensive back, where physicality and ball skills put his game on the map. The Seminoles also snagged the pledge of another blue-chip athlete in two-way Miami Lakes (Fla.) Barbara Goleman star Darryl Bell III. The third, Jordan Campbell, starred at American High School in 2023 and has been committed to the Miami Hurricanes since November. He’ll now prep at Miami (Fla.) Carol City and work a variety of positions on the defense from pass rusher to off-ball linebacker.

KEEP AN EYE ON COOPER