CAN SAVION HITER HOLD ONTO THE NO. 1 SPOT?

It doesn’t look like a loaded year at running back but Savion Hiter has jumped out to the early lead in the rankings. The Virginia native has the size, explosiveness and natural gifts as a runner to warrant such a lofty ranking. Hiter doesn’t play great competition but he puts up big stats regardless of who lines up on the other side of the line of scrimmage. There are a host of other big-time backs in the 2026 class who could challenge for the top spot, each with their own exceptional traits. Tradarian Ball has documented elite speed. Davian Groce is as versatile as they come. Dezephen Walker, Jonathan Hatton Jr., Messiah Mickens, and Deshonne Redeaux round out the rest of the running backs ranked inside the top 100 of the Rivals250. Each of them are gunning for Hiter’s spot atop the running back rankings.

*****

DEEP POOL OF RUNNING BACKS IN TEXAS

Javian Osborne (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 2026 running back talent in the Lone Star State is deep. There are more Texas running backs in the 2026 Rivals250 than in any previous year. There’s no telling if the rankings will end up that way in January 2026 but, regardless, Texas is where college coaches will spend a lot of time pursuing their running back in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Speedy Tradarian Ball and his 10.5-second 100m lead the way among Texas running backs. He landed at No. 37 in the Rivals250. Just a few spots behind him at No. 47 is Davian Groce, the top-ranked all-purpose back in the Rivals250. His nearly equal totals of rushing and receiving yards during his sophomore season was very impressive. Joining Ball and Groce in the top 100 is Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton Jr., who scored 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,222 yards. Adding to the depth of the 2026 Texas running backs are Javian Osborne (No. 143), Ryelan Morris (No. 146), Longhorns commit Raycine Guillory (No. 149), and KJ Edwards (No. 218). Osborne, who ran for an eye-popping 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns last season, could find himself pushing his way up the rankings down the road. Morris doubled as quarterback for his Honey Grove High School squad but still posted 1,681 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Guillory is the only commitment for Steve Sarkisian’s 2026 recruiting class in Austin and he won’t be the only running back the Longhorns take in this cycle. Edwards averaged more than 10 yards per carry on his way to 1,706 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

*****

*****

