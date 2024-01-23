The final update of the 2024 Rivals250 is out and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the final Rivals250.

1. WR TERRANCE MOORE

Moved up: 199 spots Moore was outstanding at the All-American Bowl and in the practices preceding it. The receiver out of Tampa is physically mature at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, and it showed when defensive backs tried to jam him at the line of scrimmage. Moore has great speed and quickness off the line and is an excellent route runner. The sum of all of these tools allows him to create plenty of space for quarterbacks to get him the ball. Moore also does an excellent job making plays down the field, whether it be in the middle of the field or along the sideline.

2. DB KOI PERICH

Moved up: 139 spots Perich really opened eyes at the All-American Bowl and in the practices in the days prior. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Perich plays with a physical style but it was his speed, quick reactions and instincts that caught everybody's attention. Perich is a playmaker who seems to come up in big moments and does a great job keeping offenses from making momentum-shifting plays. He'll end the ranking cycle as one of the highest-ranked prospects to ever sign with Gophers and the Minnesota fans should be really excited about getting him on the field soon.

3. RB KEWAN LACY

Moved up: 120 spots Lacey is a versatile ball carrier who can be a three-down back at Missouri. He had a monster senior season, scoring 19 times and running for more than 1,500 yards, and the development in his game was obvious. Lacy has the speed, quickness and footwork to slice up the defense but he also brings power, balance and body control to the field. He can run through contact but it was his vision and instincts that helped him break off big run after big run this past season.

4. OL COOPER COUSINS

Moved up: 105 spots In somewhat of a surprise, Cousins was one of the top performers of the all-star season. He wasn't a participant in the offseason camp circuit and he didn't play a powerhouse schedule during the season so this was his first time consistently lining up against elite defensive linemen. Cousins passed each test during All-American Bowl practices with flying colors and was dominant in the game. He is a legitimate 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, and has the strength and technical skills that should allow him to play early in his career. Don't be surprised to see Cousins line up at guard or center during his career at Penn State, where he should end up a multi-year starter.

5. DL BOOKER PICKETT

Moved up: 104 spots Pickett has been an often debated prospect throughout the ranking cycle but he proved the doubters wrong during the Under Armor All America Game and in the practices during the week before it. We all knew about his outstanding quickness off the line of scrimmage and his arsenal of pass rushing moves, but it was his ability to hold up at the point of attack and effectively defend against the run that stood out to us. Pickett showed up in Orlando having added more solid mass to his frame than anticipated and it really helped his game. Pickett, who amassed nearly 50 sacks in his last two years of high school football, was solid against the run throughout the week of practices and excelled in the game with multiple sacks and tackles for a loss.

6. DB ZAVIER MINCEY

Moved up: 82 spots Mincey has outstanding traits and physical talent that should help him become a standout defensive back at the next level. His height, length, speed, ever-improving footwork and ability to track and get his hands on the ball make him one of the best cornerback prospects in this class. Mincey put all of these tools on display at the All-American Bowl and the practices leading up to it, where he was able to effectively compete with many of the nation's best receivers. The fact that Mincey is already so good with plenty of room to improve before reaching his ceiling is also encouraging.

7. DL LJ MCCRAY

Moved up: 79 spots There's been a lot of talk about McCray's ranking but after seeing him work against some of the nation's best during the All-American Bowl and in the practices leading up to it this rankings boost is definitely warranted. He has a huge frame and brings an impressive combination of size, quickness and aggression to the field. McCray is able to line up as a defensive end or defensive tackle and, as he physically matures, it's likely he ends up still being able to play a variety of positions on the defensive front thanks to his athletic profile. McCray was able to show off various hand techniques but the natural ability that he brings to the field makes him one of the more exceptional defensive line prospects in this class.

8. DL MARQUISE LIGHTFOOT

Moved up: 69 spots Lightfoot is an apt name because the Miami signee can really pick them up and put them down for a defensive end. There wasn't an offensive tackle at the All-American Bowl who could keep up with his speed and quickness off the line of scrimmage. Lightfoot was a constant presence in the backfield and had a variety of hand techniques that allowed him to keep offensive tackles from slowing him down. He'll need to continue to physically develop at the next level before he sees consistent playing time but the physical tools to become an impact player are there.

9. WR BRAYLON BURNSIDE

Moved up: 69 spots Another receiver in a loaded class, Burnside stands out due to his very reliable hands, excellent body control and ability to make plays down the field. The Mississippi State signee is quicker than fast but is a savvy route runner, which allows him to create separation from defensive backs and gives quarterbacks bigger windows to throw the ball into. A crisp route runner as well, Burnside should be a very reliable target on short or intermediate routes over the middle or toward the sideline.

10. DB JAMEER GRIMSLEY