The new Rivals250 for the 2024 class is out and this preseason update sets the table for what could be a mad dash to grab a fifth star. There are just 21 five-stars right now and there are normally close to 32. With around 10 more five-star ratings left to give out, here are 2024 prospects who could earn their fifth star after their senior season.

Carr is the highest-ranked four-star in the Rivals250 so it’s no surprise that he is in position to possibly add his fifth star at the end of the season. The Notre Dame commit out of Michigan has a track record of consistency and he got his chance to show off his full skill set during summer all-stars camps. Notre Dame fans are expecting a lot from Carr once he arrives on campus and we are too. We could be talking about a five-star prospect if he continues to show growth and production this fall.

We’ve been talking about Coleman as a potential five star since early in the spring so it’s not shocking to see him listed here. The Texas A&M commit has exceptional quickness and explosiveness for a player his size. Coleman has great ball skills and plays surprisingly strong given how lean a frame he has. There are already four five-star receivers in this class. How many more can there be?

There are no five-star offensive linemen in the Rivals250. None. That's never happened before and it probably won't this year either. Seaton is the top-ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250 and has been on a five-star development track. If he continues to progress, the talented lineman, who is now at IMG Academy, could be a five-star in the next update.

The lack of current five-star offensive linemen works in Pierre-Louis's favor. He has the size and strength to play in college right now and he's an impressive athlete too. Pierre-Louis also runs on the 4x100 relay team in high school. Could he be in the next wave of five-stars if he stays on track?

With four five-star receivers in this class already, it could be a stretch in a normal year to see one or even two more receivers reach the level of a five-star. This year's class of receivers doesn't seem normal because Graham is firmly in the five-star conversation too. The productive and technically sound Ohio State commit out of Indiana has a lot of tools that translate well at the next level.

Baker is in a similar situation as Seaton and Pierre-Louis. The elite offensive tackle out of California has all the physical traits a coach could want and he's a proven commodity as a pass blocker. Baker plays against Power Five prospects almost every week during the season so it'll be interesting to see how he holds up over the course of the year.

A 6-foot-2 defensive back with great range and impressive athleticism are things any college coach would love to have roaming the secondary. Lester has the tools to erase some receivers from the game and he'll have the chance to show off his offseason development when the lights come on.

There have only been four five-star safeties in a class once (2013) but Filsaime could help this class match that record. The Florida commit is rangy, athletic, physical and natural in coverage. Filsaime's film from last year was outstanding and he's in line for a potential rankings boost if he keeps performing at a high level.

The Rivals250 has just one five-star cornerback so far but Black has made a strong case to land among the elites. The physical defensive back from Texas uses his length and instincts to blanket receivers. Black has excelled throughout the offseason and is set to make a big push for his fifth star this season.



