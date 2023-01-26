"Taylor may not be the highest-rated athlete to sign with a school during this recruiting cycle, but the value he brings to Luke Fickell's new-look Wisconsin team is tremendous. There are a number of holes in Wisconsin's roster – especially at skill positions – and Taylor will be able to fill at least one of those holes as a contributor immediately. "In addition to being an asset in the return game, Taylor is one of few players in this recruiting cycle with a skill-set that is equally impressive at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Taylor was also the gel that kept Wisconsin's recruiting class together during a coaching change and will be a leader in the locker room for years to come." – Clint Cosgrove

"This was a tricky decision but it looks like Ronan Hanafin could be a great addition for Clemson because of what he’s able to do not just on the offensive side of the ball, but on defense as well. He’s a very slippery receiver, who can create separation and outrun defensive backs or overpower them in the open field. "Hanafin could really shine as a defensive back. He has a physical nature and when he’s coming downhill as a safety, running backs should keep an eye out for him." – Adam Friedman

"He's a little down the list of athletes but I could be eating crow on this one in the coming years because Holmes is a perfect fit at Washington and reminds me of Kevin King or some of those other undervalued recruits who went to Seattle and shined. Holmes is a long, rangy athlete who's going to play defensive back for the Huskies and so many of those players have been developed by the former coaching staffs there for the NFL. "There's a new sheriff in town but the culture has stayed in some good ways and Holmes could follow suit of those defensive backs who shined once they got there." – Adam Gorney

"Developing defensive backs has become second-nature to TCU in recent years, even with the transition to Sonny Dykes from Gary Patterson, as the Horned Frogs have claimed two of the last three Jim Thorpe Awards with a pair of prospects that had a two-star rating (Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson) and a 5.6 three-star rating (Trevon Moehrig), respectively. "For Randon Fontenette, who has ample experience on both sides of the ball but will most likely play in the secondary in Fort Worth, the opportunity to translate his athleticism that he's built during his high school career into a focused approach at either safety or cornerback will allow him to maximize his potential as yet another secondary demon for the Horned Frogs." – Nick Harris

