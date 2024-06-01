The updated state rankings for the 2025 class have been released. Take a look at who ranks No. 1 in each state. NOTE: Rivals currently has rankings for 36 states plus Washington D.C. More states could be added for the 2025 class during future rankings updates.

Alabama: Na’eem Offord

A do-it-all athlete with rare traits in the secondary as a potential college corner, Offord picked Ohio State early in the process and appears rock solid to the Buckeyes despite continued overtures from SEC country and well beyond. *****

Arizona: Cooper Perry

Perry is a production machine whether in high school or on the 7on7 circuit where the Oregon commit can get open against anybody and catch everything. He gives off Cooper Kupp vibes in his game. *****

Arkansas: Omarion Robinson

Robinson reprises his No. 1 spot in the state after a solid offseason. He has the ability to fit in a number of roles on the field at 6-foot, 185 pounds. He had 1,200 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns to go with his 42 total tackles and pair of interceptions. *****

California: Jordon Davison

A smart, powerful running back who is patient and then can explode through a hole, Davison has been putting up big stats for years at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama and others pursue him. *****

Connecticut: Will Black

During the most recent in-person evaluation of Black, he showed tremendous physical and technical development than at this point last year and now he’s one of the highest-ranked players in the nation. *****

Florida: DJ Pickett

One of the most unique athletic profiles in the class belongs to the two-way star from the Tampa area. Pickett, looking at LSU, Miami, Oregon, Florida and Georgia, is a legitimate 6-foot-4 with top-end wide receiver or defensive back speed despite the immense length. *****

Georgia: Julian Lewis

Originally in the class of 2026, Lewis reclassified to the 2025 group and overtook others for the top spot nationally. The Peach State star is known for his maturity, accuracy and timing. This spring the USC commit also showed signs of physical growth to push back against the most common knock he faces compared with other five-star quarterbacks – his size. *****

Hawaii: Houston Kaahaaina-Torres

Kaahaaina-Torres plays with toughness and grit – and with a barrel chest – so he’s powerful and can push people around across the interior. The Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis standout plays with a great base, never gets pushed back into the pocket and has great hands. Cal, Arizona State, Michigan State and Nebraska stand out. *****

Illinois: Nathaniel Marshall

The Michigan commit has the look of the next physical freak defensive lineman to come out of Illinois. He’s got a terrific combination of size (6-5, 270) and athleticism. He’s got a basketball background and is fast enough to play wide receiver in high-level 7-on-7 tournaments. All the tools are there to play on Sunday. *****

Indiana: Mariyon Dye

Dye is the prototypical base defensive end. He could fit into many schemes as a rush end but could also play along the line as he continues to add strength. There are some heavy hitters involved in his recruitment and he has official visits set to Miami, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee. *****

Iowa: Nicolai Brooks

Brooks has overwhelming size on the offensive line, standing at 6-foot-8, 385 pounds. Continuing to reshape his body and get stronger will be key for him in college. But you can see why Georgia, Texas and USC are pushing hard for him. It would be surprising if he didn’t end up back in Iowa’s 2025 class. *****

Kansas: Linkon Cure

In an age of vertical threat tight ends, Cure is a bit of a throwback. He’s a player that can stay on the field all the time because he’s a devastating blocker. Cure can hurt you in the passing game as well which is why he’s so highly regarded as a prospect. Kansas State still holds the edge here but Oregon and Texas A&M are trying to make things interesting. *****

Kentucky: Martels Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. is a major playmaker on the back end of the defense. He racked up more than 1,000 total yards on offense as a junior while also tallying 44 tackles and three interceptions. He’s played all over the field and excelled during his high school career. Kentucky landed a fantastic player. *****

Louisiana: Harlem Berry

Moving into the No. 1 running back spot in the country in this update, Berry is an electric playmaker, both with the ball in his hands and at the wideout position, which he showed in the 7v7 circuit. Running for more than 2,000 yards as a junior, Berry is both skilled and productive. *****

Maryland: Faheem Delane

Delane remains ranked as one of the best safety prospects in this class after standout performances at multiple camps and 7-on-7 tournaments during the last few months. *****

Massachusetts: Hardy Watts

Watts, who was moved from the tackle rankings to the guard rankings, has a versatile skill set that could allow him to play multiple positions on the offensive front at the college level. His long-term projection is likely as an interior offensive lineman. *****

Michigan: Bryce Underwood

Underwood is a special talent. We don’t see him often but when we do, it’s clear he’s among the best players in the country. His arm talent and athleticism should allow him to shine in Baton Rouge under coach Brian Kelly. The biggest question left for him this cycle is if he can challenge for the No. 1 overall spot. *****

Minnesota: Emmanuel Karmo

Karmo is a do-it-all linebacker at Minneapolis (Minn.) Robinsdale Cooper. He had 10 TFLs and a pair of sacks as a junior and also contributed on offense. He’s a high upside player and he made the Gophers happy recently. That’s because he announced he’d no longer take official visits to Wisconsin, Ohio State and Nebraska. He’s locked in with the Gophers. *****

Mississippi: Caleb Cunningham

The ideal build for a top wide receiver at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Cunningham is inching his way closer to five-star status in the 2025 cycle. He posted eye-popping numbers of 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 48 receptions as a junior. *****

Missouri: Corey Simms

Simms isn’t the fastest wideout in the country but he’s highly skilled and productive. The Missouri native has a knack for getting open and has great body control. Penn State, Missouri, Nebraska and USC are all in line to get official visits before he makes a college decision. *****

Nebraska: Christian Jones

Jones has everything you look for in a modern linebacker. He’s got good size (6-3, 205) and verified track speed that shows up on the football field when he’s pursuing ball carriers. Jones also has position flexibility depending on the defensive scheme he lands in. Official visits are set with Nebraska, USC and Oklahoma for June. *****

Nevada: Douglas Utu

Utu never loses a rep. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman standout handles speed to the outside extremely well along with power on inside moves. He always sets a great base and drives people away from the quarterback. Whether he’s an offensive tackle or offensive guard long term, he doesn’t lose. Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee and others are involved. *****

New Jersey: Quincy Porter

Even though Porter decided not to compete at any events during the spring camp season, he remains one of the top receiver prospects on the East Coast. He has the traits to develop into a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. *****

New York: Rowan Byrne

Physically, Byrne is ready for the college level and his technique is coming along nicely, which should put him in line to be a multi-year contributor in college. *****

North Carolina: David Sanders Jr.

Sanders has spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery but he should be 100-percent once he begins training camp with his Providence Day squad in August. *****

Ohio: Tavien St. Clair

St. Clair is the newest addition to the five-star group and it was a no-brainer. He’s got elite arm talent, looks the part of a college quarterback right now and has a drive to be great. If his improvement continues it’ll be tough to not keep moving him up the rankings as we close out the cycle. *****

Oklahoma: Elijah Thomas

The Oklahoma commit is among the most productive playmakers in the region with 2,148 yards and 27 touchdowns in his last two seasons. He averages 19.4 yards per reception as well as 107.4 yards per game. *****

Oregon: Baron Naone

Naone is an Oregon State legacy and committed to the Beavers back in October. He reopened his recruitment shortly after Jonathan Smith became the head coach at Michigan State but the Beavers are still a major player in his recruitment. *****

Pennsylvania: Zahir Mathis

Mathis, an Ohio State commit, has done a great job adding solid mass to his frame this offseason and he’s on track to see the field early in his college career. *****

South Carolina: Amare Adams

Adams has kept a low profile since his junior season ended but the Clemson commit remains highly regarded and should be considered a key piece of its 2025 recruiting class. *****

Tennessee: George MacIntyre

MacIntyre remained just shy of earning his fifth star in the Rivals250 but the Tennessee commit is still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. *****

Texas: Dakorien Moore

Heavily regarded as the most talented skill player in the country, Moore brings elite playmaking and star potential to the table. With elite traits at the wide receiver position, he is a Day One-ready talent. *****

Utah: Darius Afalava

Whether Afalava stays at offensive tackle or offensive guard, the four-star plays with power and toughness and has surprisingly light feet for someone around 300 pounds. He visits Michigan State this weekend with Oklahoma, LSU and others involved. *****

Virginia: Gideon Davidson

Davidson, a track standout and highly productive running back, hasn’t participated in any offseason events thus far but he is expected to compete at the Rivals Five-Star event at the end of June. *****

Washington: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

Rainey-Sale has good size and length but more than anything, the former Washington commit – who’s looking at UCLA, the Huskies, Oklahoma and many others – can cover sideline to sideline and he plays with great instincts. *****

Washington D.C.: Bryce Jenkins

Jenkins looks physically ready for the next level but teams are unsure of whether his future is on the offensive or defensive line. *****

Wisconsin: Owen Strebig