It's been about four months since the 2024 Rivals250 was updated and in that time there have been countless camps, combines, and 7-on-7 tournaments. The Rivals national analyst staff has been out in force, evaluating prospects from coast to coast. With the post-camp season update to the rankings rolling out this week, the national analysts - Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Cole Patterson and Greg Smith - give their takes on who they think should be the top prospect in the Rivals250.

FRIEDMAN'S TAKE: Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola hasn't done much of anything this spring that would change his evaluation and nobody else has shown enough to overtake him at No.1. The Georgia commit has an elite arm and can throw with accuracy, power and touch. Raiola is an impressive athlete at the position as well, displaying the ability to pick up yards with his legs or extend plays inside and outside of the pocket. The race for No.1 is as close as it's been since Raiola overtook Colin Simmons atop the Rivals250 in August of last year. Simmons, along with Jeremiah Smith, and at least one other pass rusher are breathing down Raiola's neck for the top spot in the rankings.

*****

GARCIA'S TAKE: Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith

Dylan Raiola has all the makings of a top prospect, and he plays the sport's most important position, but the more we learn of Jeremiah Smith the feeling is that he may be the safest bet in the class. The NFL Draft-style ranking is more about ceiling than floor, but Smith provides both at a position commanding premium value at wide receiver. The size, a legitimate 6-foot-3, polish and catch radius alone warrants five-star status, but in the last 12 months Smith has increased his mass, strength and overall athletic profile based on what he's done on the track. The newly crowned Florida state champion not only took home the 110-meter hurdle and 400-meter hurdle titles in the Sunshine State, but he also posted personal bests at 22.08 in the 200-meter dash at 6-3, 200 pounds. The Julio Jones comparisons are actually warranted here, which alone should keep Smith in consideration for the top spot.

*****

GORNEY'S TAKE: Dylan Raiola

Since 1998, when Peyton Manning was taken No. 1, quarterbacks and defensive ends have absolutely dominated the first pick in the NFL Draft. In 24 of those 26 drafts, it was a player from one of those two positions, with quarterback pretty much dominating along the way that was the No. 1 overall pick as offensive tackles Jake Long and Eric Fisher are the only exceptions. That means there is basically unquestionable historical evidence that the best quarterback in a recruiting class should be No. 1, and we feel Dylan Raiola is that guy. The Georgia commit is elite from an arm talent perspective, from a physical perspective and he has superstar potential.

*****

PATTERSON'S TAKE: Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons

Colin Simmons is a game-wrecking player from his defensive end position. Simmons can beat offensive tackles with his hand in the turf or as a stand-up edge rusher, showcasing some of the versatility that he brings. He has displayed the talent to take over games on the highest of levels, highlighted by a championship-winning performance in the state title game versus Galena Park North Shore last December. Several of the nation’s elite programs are in pursuit, and it’s easy to see why as Simmons pairs an impressive resume with even better tape.

*****

SMITH'S TAKE: Williams Nwaneri

Williams Nwaneri has risen to the point of not only being in the discussion for the best player in the nation. He's squarely in the best overall player conversation. His blend of skills is impressive for a player his age. He is quick and twitchy enough to rush the passer effectively and the Missouri native is big enough to hold up consistently in the run game, too. He's got advanced ability to use his hands at this stage for a defensive lineman. Nwaneri improved as much as anyone between his sophomore and junior seasons. If he takes another leap, we are looking at a top player in the country and a top NFL Draft pick.

*****