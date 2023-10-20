Florida State had been considered the frontrunner for the five-star defensive lineman but then Miami swooped in and landed his commitment in mid-September. It looks like the Seminoles have not given up and the coaching staff has convinced the Miami Central standout to come back to campus this weekend. It will be interesting to see if the Seminoles can get back in this after this trip.

*****

An Alabama commit since late July, the 2025 high four-star receiver picked the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Ohio State and others. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout will be returning to Columbus this weekend along with a bunch of other top South Florida players, including South Florida Express teammate Jeremiah Smith, who’s already committed to the Buckeyes. It could be a pipeline situation - or at least something to watch.

*****

The four-star receiver from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has been committed to Florida since late June but there has been some significant pressure from Miami and Hawkins is going to be at the Canes' game again this weekend. This makes back-to-back trips to Miami for the small-but-shifty receiver, so while Florida still has his pledge the Hurricanes are making a move here that should be followed.

*****

Jones has been committed to Miami since July but he continues to show significant interest in Florida State and the four-star defensive tackle will be back in Tallahassee this weekend. Jones is from Blountstown, Fla., - about an hour west of FSU’s campus - and there has been a lot of chatter in recent weeks that Jones is heavily considering a flip to the Seminoles, so getting him back on campus has to be promising.

*****

There was some talk that the Zephyrhills, Fla., standout would stay relatively close and visit Miami again this weekend, but Pickett confirmed Thursday that he’s headed to Oregon and this could be a major trip. The 2025 five-star safety has been told by the Ducks they could use him on defense and some at receiver, and that has been an appealing recruiting pitch for Pickett, who has incredible length and ranginess.

*****

Oklahoma is trending in a big way for the massive four-star offensive lineman from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, and he’s going to be back in Norman this weekend. There is a little double-dipping going on since Pierre-Louis is also high on UCF, so he’ll see both teams in action with Oregon, Miami and Texas A&M also high on his list. But the Sooners look like the team to beat, and things could be even more solidified after this weekend.

*****

Ohio State, Alabama and Texas A&M are the three key programs in Sanchez’s recruitment, and the 2025 five-star cornerback from Houston North Shore will be in Columbus this weekend. The Aggies have gotten much more in this race - pending any coaching changes there - and Alabama is Alabama, but Sanchez loves the history of defensive backs at Ohio State and the development there. A raucous environment should help as well as he’s said distance will be a zero factor for him.

*****

The five-star receiver and potential No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class has been committed to Ohio State since December, so some might wonder why it’s such a big deal that he’s back in Columbus. It’s because Florida State is making a massive push to get him and Florida is trying hard as well through QB commit DJ Lagway and others. Smith visited Miami recently (although the Hurricanes don’t seem like a threat yet) and others are in the mix as well. A good source told me how Ohio State plays down the stretch and the future of position coach Brian Hartline will be factors for the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout, but getting him in what should be an insane environment on Saturday against Penn State is good news for the Buckeyes.

*****

Days before the five-star receiver announces his commitment, the St. Louis University standout is headed back to Missouri. That cannot be a coincidence. The Tigers are trending heavily to land Wingo when he announces on Oct. 25, with Texas being the main competition for the five-star. Texas A&M, Tennessee, Miami and Georgia round out the others.

*****