Kobe Black - Texas A&M

There has been talk for many months that Texas was nearly a lock for Black and that the high four-star cornerback would eventually end up with the Longhorns. That still might be the case, but Texas A&M has a huge opportunity this weekend to impress the Waco (Texas) Connally standout and maybe even shift his thinking. Kyle Field will be electric, and a win over Alabama could go a long way for the Aggies.

*****

KJ Bolden - FSU

The five-star safety committed to Florida State in early August over Georgia and Auburn but since that time the Bulldogs and Tigers have done nothing but try to flip him. To be fair, Bolden hasn’t exactly shut them down either, since the Buford, Ga., standout was at Auburn last weekend for the Georgia game and he’s also worn UGA gloves this season. Getting him back on campus in Tallahassee will be crucial to lock him up even more.

*****

Ny Carr - Miami

Days after backing off his Georgia pledge, Auburn and Miami emerged as the main contenders in his recruitment, with Florida and Tennessee as the others to watch early on. The four-star receiver from Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County was on The Plains last weekend for Auburn's big game against Georgia, and now he’ll be in South Florida this weekend. The rumor is that the Canes lead in his recruitment and this weekend’s trip could further solidify that.

*****

Michael Fasusi - Texas/Oklahoma

It’s not a home game for Texas or Oklahoma but it’s the perfect situation for the 2025 high four-star offensive lineman to see both teams in action during the Red River Rivalry. There is a good chance Fasusi’s recruitment could come down to a battle between the Longhorns and Sooners, so for the Lewisville, Texas, standout, seeing this game in person - and seeing which way he leans after it - could be huge.

*****

Julian Lewis - Georgia

Yeah, yeah, I know. Nothing to see here. But the 2026 five-star quarterback is now making his second recent trip to Georgia after committing to USC earlier this season. He could be coming with teammates again for one of the best games of the week but it cannot be a bad sign for the Bulldogs and for relentless recruiter Kirby Smart to stay in Lewis’ ear. It might be locked in that Lewis wants to play for coach Lincoln Riley and USC (the Trojans are leading the FBS in scoring), but he’s going back to Georgia, so there’s still something to see.

*****

Devin Sanchez - Texas A&M

Throughout his recruitment about six schools have stood out most in one way or another to the 2025 five-star cornerback, but in recent days Sanchez told Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson that Ohio State, Alabama and Texas A&M were strongest. This weekend, the Houston North Shore standout will be in College Station to see two of his favorites, and it could be incredibly important as he moves closer to a decision.

*****

Jordan Seaton - Florida

In recent weeks, there has been talk about Colorado making a move for the top-rated offensive lineman nationally. Then a great visit to Tennessee last weekend really set the bar high. Still, Alabama, Ohio State and others remain very much in the picture. And now, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout will visit Florida. The Gators are considered a longer shot in Seaton’s recruitment, but nothing is finalized here so they’ll have a big shot to impress this weekend.

*****

Mason Short - Georgia

The 2025 four-star offensive tackle from Evans, Ga., committed to Alabama over Georgia and others in early April, but the Bulldogs have not backed down since that time and now Short will be back in Athens. Less than two hours away, it’s an easy drive for Short to make, and that could also be a consideration as his recruitment continues. Georgia didn’t take lightly to losing out on Short this past offseason, so they’ll keep working on him.

*****

Jeremiah Smith - Miami

The five-star receiver remains committed to Ohio State - he picked the Buckeyes in mid-December - and if position coach Brian Hartline stays there then all these visits could be for naught. But Florida State is making a major push for the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna standout, and this weekend Smith will be back at Miami, where two teammates are committed. That might not be the biggest selling point and the Canes do have some room to make up but having Smith drive the few miles over to the game cannot hurt Miami’s chances.

*****

Ryan Wingo - Missouri