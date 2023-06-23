Eddrick Houston to Alabama

Ohio State is sitting pretty in Houston’s recruitment with Clemson and Georgia also high on the list, but this weekend’s trip to Alabama could be really important. If the five-star defensive lineman from Buford, Ga., is hesitant about leaving the South for Columbus, Ohio, then the Crimson Tide could be a real option. There is still a lot of competition in Houston’s recruitment and Alabama has its chance this weekend.

Mike Matthews to Tennessee

When Matthews was recently asked if Tennessee was his favorite, he told me “yes and no,” meaning that the Volunteers were definitely at the top of his list but that he still wanted to take his visits to see what else was out there. Clemson, Georgia and USC are the biggest threats for the five-star athlete, but the Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview standout will be back in Knoxville this weekend and this could further shore things up.

Carter Nelson to Nebraska

More than four hours to Lincoln and less than an hour from the South Dakota border is tiny Ainsworth, Neb., population 1,600, the home of arguably the best tight end in the 2024 class. It’s hard to believe but Nelson, who plays 8-man football in high school, is also a track and field standout and the Georgia coaches are comparing him to Brock Bowers. That has given the Bulldogs some significant pull in Nelson’s recruitment – and Notre Dame is one to watch, too – but Nebraska could take leaps ahead this weekend with a great visit in Lincoln.

Williams Nwaneri to Missouri and Georgia

This very well could end up being an Oklahoma vs. Georgia battle, with the Sooners ahead right now, but over the coming days the five-star defensive end will see Missouri and Georgia, which could help reshape his recruitment. It’s crucial for Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz to keep players such as Nwaneri home, although there are built-in challenges going up against the back-to-back national champs and the Sooners, who landed teammate Cayden Green last cycle.

Ellis Robinson to Alabama

Last week at OT7 Nationals, the No. 1 cornerback said his commitment to Georgia remains strong and that Miami was the lone contender in possibly flipping him. Only days later, the high four-star from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced plans to visit Alabama this weekend. The feeling is that the Bulldogs are still very strong here, but if Alabama gets some recruiting momentum then it could be something to watch.

Justin Scott to Ohio State

The early belief was that Notre Dame was absolutely the team to beat for the five-star defensive lineman from Chicago St. Ignatius, but now Miami is at the top, with Georgia and the Irish there as well. This could be the time for the Buckeyes to really make a compelling move for Scott, who doesn’t seem settled on a program yet. There is a lot Ohio State could offer this weekend, including the pull to stay in the Midwest, to play for a perennial title contender and to be coached up by defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Colin Simmons to Texas

Coming off a midweek visit to Oregon, the five-star edge rusher will be in Austin this weekend, and it’s definitely a crucial trip. Even though the Duncanville, Texas, standout is taking visits to some other schools this still feels like a Texas vs. LSU battle. The feeling is that Simmons has always been so intrigued by the Tigers that they could have a slight edge so it will be even more important for the Longhorns to roll out the red carpet this weekend.

Jeremiah Smith to Miami

The five-star receiver has been committed to Ohio State since December, and it’s been well-documented as to why. Over the last few weeks, though, it appears Florida has become the biggest threat to flip the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout for numerous reasons as Georgia might be slipping just a little bit here. Miami gets another chance this weekend to sell Smith on the vision for the program and to sell the idea of staying home. The Buckeyes are still very strong here, but Smith is taking the visit so it’s something to watch.

Dylan Stewart to South Carolina

The Gamecocks went to Washington, D.C., and landed five-star Nyckoles Harbor last recruiting cycle and they’re right back for another elite player in Stewart, who is releasing his top five on Friday, and South Carolina is fully expected to be toward the top of his list. The Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy standout has not been overly focused on his recruitment but that has now changed with his top list coming. Another good visit in Columbia should mean a whole lot.

