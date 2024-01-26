It is another very busy weekend of junior day visits and one major official visit to watch as well. We break it all down with the 10 visits we’re watching the closest in the coming days.

BLAINE BRADFORD - LSU

LSU is having a little bit of an under-the-radar impressive junior day this weekend and Bradford is one of the marquee names that is not already committed. A great visit there could be a really positive step as the Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic defensive back is one of the top 2026 prospects nationally. From right down the road, coach Brian Kelly and his staff cannot let Bradford leave town.

TERRY BUSSEY - Georgia

There are some really big visits this weekend. This is the biggest. Bussey is a five-star athlete who has been committed to Texas A&M since late September but decided not to sign with the Aggies in December among coaching changes. The new staff in College Station has done everything possible to keep him locked in with A&M but Georgia has also made him a big priority recently and he’ll be in Athens this weekend. It’s been reported Texas A&M and LSU will have had in-homes with Bussey before his Georgia trip.

CALEB CUNNINGHAM - Oklahoma

There is some reporting that Cunningham will be at Miami this weekend as part of the big contingent visiting while Battle Miami is going on. But the high four-star from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County has confirmed with me that he’s headed to Oklahoma. This is big because Mississippi State has made huge in-roads recently along with Auburn so it will be the Sooners’ chance to get back up to that highest level in his recruitment. Meeting with new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell will probably be a big part of the weekend.

CHRIS EWALD - Miami

Coming off his recent decommitment from Michigan, Ewald is expected at Miami in what will be the busiest weekend yet since coach Mario Cristobal took the job. Battle Miami is an absolutely loaded event this year and the Hurricanes are bringing a ton of those players in for visits. Ewald is serious about Miami, Florida State and others in his recruitment and some personal attention for the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna high four-star defensive back wouldn’t go unnoticed.

ELIJAH GRIFFIN - Clemson

Can anybody beat Georgia for the five-star defensive end from Savannah (Ga.) Christian? It’s going to be difficult because the Bulldogs are working on him so hard but Clemson will have another opportunity to convince Griffin to play there instead. The culture, the family feel and the opportunity along the Tigers’ defensive line could all be intriguing to Griffin, who doesn’t appear interested in going too far from home for college.

DJ PICKETT - Miami

Clemson made a massive impression on Pickett last weekend after telling the five-star from Zephyrhills, Fla., that he could play offense and defense for the Tigers. Now it will be Miami’s chance again to make a run at one of the best players nationally. The Hurricanes along with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon round out his top five.

DAVID SANDERS - Clemson

The question needs to be asked again as it was for Griffin: Can any team beat Georgia for the five-star offensive tackle and current No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class? The Bulldogs seem to have the edge here but Sanders is super family-oriented and that could be a huge calling card for Clemson, which loves to pride itself in recruiting that way. Playing in the SEC might be a bigger draw but the Tigers will again have their shot with Sanders this weekend.

JUSTUS TERRY - Florida State

The five-star defensive lineman is committed to Georgia but is expected at Florida State this weekend and that is definitely something to watch. It would be monumental if the Seminoles could flip him because Terry has been committed to Georgia for more than a year and he has a great relationship with position coach Tray Scott. But FSU is going to have its chance this weekend.

ELYISS WILLIAMS - Florida

There is some talk that Williams could end up at Florida State this weekend – and that would be a huge return trip for the Seminoles – but if Williams goes to Gainesville it’s equally important and impactful for the Gators. Georgia has his commitment locked up but the massive four-star tight end from Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County has not been shy about seeing other programs.

JONAH WILLIAMS - Oklahoma