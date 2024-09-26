Rivals recruiting intel: Alabama and Clemson are trending for top targets
High school and college football seasons are both underway across the Southeast. Here is the latest recruiting buzz around several of the nation's best prospects in the 2025 and 2026 classes, and m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news