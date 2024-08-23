PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Rivals Roundtable: Key visits, surprising starts, intriguing storylines

Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan
Rivals.com

Today, as they do each Friday, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan combine to discuss three topics related to college hoops and college hoops recruiting in the Rivals Roundtable. This week, the duo attacks questions about the upcoming official visits, programs that are having surprising recruiting cycles and the senior class rankings.

Mail Call: St. John's quiet cycle, Syracuse's chances with Lewis

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

WHICH SCHEDULED FALL OFFICIAL VISIT DO YOU SEE AS MOST IMPORTANT?

A.J. Dybantsa
A.J. Dybantsa

Cassidy: I’ll take the obvious path here, I guess. My eyes are fixed on No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa’s Oct. 11 trip to BYU. The Cougars have seized the lead in the five-star’s recruitment and the fact that they are currently scheduled to play host to Dybantsa’s final official visit is significant. The Cougars, who once looked like the underdog, will have to hold off fellow finalists Kansas, North Carolina, Baylor and Alabama, but it’s abundantly clear that Kevin Young’s program has the necessary NIL backing and the relationship to actually pull this off.

If you’d have told me six months ago that BYU would be in position to seal the deal with the nation’s top prospect before Halloween, I may have balked. That’s the situation in which the Cougars find themselves, however, making Oct. 11 a massively important date not just for Dybantsa, but for the sport as a whole.

Jordan: I’ll go in a different direction and say Jerry Easter’s visit to Ohio State on Oct. 4. I say Easter because he’s quietly been one of the most dominant guards in the country this summer, pumping in nearly 20 points a game in the Nike EYBL. He’s originally from Ohio and would be a major score for Jake Diebler that could set an important tone for him as a recruiter.

*****

WHICH PROGRAM'S START TO THE 2025 CYCLE HAS MOST SURPRISED YOU, EITHER POSITIVELY OR NEGATIVELY? 

Rick Pitino
Rick Pitino (© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: It’s interesting that St. John’s has decided to essentially opt out of recruiting the 2025 class. The Johnnies have made a few preliminary inquiries into American high school prospects such as Kayden Mingo and London Jemison but don’t seem to lead for anyone or plan to bring many players in for early fall visits. Instead, Rick Pitino seems to be opting to monitor international prospects and the transfer portal this cycle and attack the high school ranks during the 2026 cycle, which seems to line up a little better for the program. Whether this approach is a good or bad thing won’t be known until we see the plan play out, but it definitely is notable.

Jordan: I’ve been telling people for some time now that Damon Stoudamire’s name consistently rings out with kids and, perhaps more importantly, their parents and handlers. That’s why I’m impressed to see what he’s done thus far in the cycle landing Akai Fleming and Brandon Stores. I expect his impact to continue to yield substantial results over the next year, depending on how things shake out this coming season.

*****

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT IS THE MOST INTRIGUING RANKINGS STORYLINE AS WE HEAD INTO THE 2025 CLASS’ SENIOR SEASON?

Cameron Boozer
Cameron Boozer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: The chase for the top spot is ongoing, as we at Rivals continue to have internal discussions about No. 1 prospect A.J. Dybantsa’s insanely lofty long-term ceiling and pro potential versus No. 2 prospect Cameron Boozer’s on-floor dominance, consistent production and winning pedigree. Obviously, we’re projecting into the NBA with our rankings so upside is king, but consistency and winning should count for something, and Boozer has won almost every meeting between the two mega-prospects. He’s also captured Peach Jam titles at the 15U, 16U and 17U levels.

I’m comfortable with Dybantsa in the top spot for now because his trajectory is extremely encouraging and his skill set is rare. Still, this conversation is far from over. The gap separating the two players, at least in my mind, is shrinking, not expanding.

Jordan: Oh for sure it’s whether Miami can play the stay home card and reel in the Boozer twins. Even with the Hurricanes' angle gaining steam most people put their money on the guys following dad’s footsteps to Durham, but the longer things play out the more juicy this storyline will get.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

