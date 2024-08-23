Today, as they do each Friday, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan combine to discuss three topics related to college hoops and college hoops recruiting in the Rivals Roundtable. This week, the duo attacks questions about the upcoming official visits, programs that are having surprising recruiting cycles and the senior class rankings. Mail Call: St. John's quiet cycle, Syracuse's chances with Lewis

Advertisement

WHICH SCHEDULED FALL OFFICIAL VISIT DO YOU SEE AS MOST IMPORTANT?

A.J. Dybantsa

Cassidy: I’ll take the obvious path here, I guess. My eyes are fixed on No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa’s Oct. 11 trip to BYU. The Cougars have seized the lead in the five-star’s recruitment and the fact that they are currently scheduled to play host to Dybantsa’s final official visit is significant. The Cougars, who once looked like the underdog, will have to hold off fellow finalists Kansas, North Carolina, Baylor and Alabama, but it’s abundantly clear that Kevin Young’s program has the necessary NIL backing and the relationship to actually pull this off. If you’d have told me six months ago that BYU would be in position to seal the deal with the nation’s top prospect before Halloween, I may have balked. That’s the situation in which the Cougars find themselves, however, making Oct. 11 a massively important date not just for Dybantsa, but for the sport as a whole. Jordan: I’ll go in a different direction and say Jerry Easter’s visit to Ohio State on Oct. 4. I say Easter because he’s quietly been one of the most dominant guards in the country this summer, pumping in nearly 20 points a game in the Nike EYBL. He’s originally from Ohio and would be a major score for Jake Diebler that could set an important tone for him as a recruiter.

*****

WHICH PROGRAM'S START TO THE 2025 CYCLE HAS MOST SURPRISED YOU, EITHER POSITIVELY OR NEGATIVELY?

Rick Pitino (© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: It’s interesting that St. John’s has decided to essentially opt out of recruiting the 2025 class. The Johnnies have made a few preliminary inquiries into American high school prospects such as Kayden Mingo and London Jemison but don’t seem to lead for anyone or plan to bring many players in for early fall visits. Instead, Rick Pitino seems to be opting to monitor international prospects and the transfer portal this cycle and attack the high school ranks during the 2026 cycle, which seems to line up a little better for the program. Whether this approach is a good or bad thing won’t be known until we see the plan play out, but it definitely is notable. Jordan: I’ve been telling people for some time now that Damon Stoudamire’s name consistently rings out with kids and, perhaps more importantly, their parents and handlers. That’s why I’m impressed to see what he’s done thus far in the cycle landing Akai Fleming and Brandon Stores. I expect his impact to continue to yield substantial results over the next year, depending on how things shake out this coming season.

*****

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT IS THE MOST INTRIGUING RANKINGS STORYLINE AS WE HEAD INTO THE 2025 CLASS’ SENIOR SEASON?

Cameron Boozer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)