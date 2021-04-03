Rivals100 CB Khamauri Rogers trims his contenders down to six
One of the best in Mississippi has taken a major leap toward his eventual college decision.Khamauri Rogers, a Rivals100 cornerback for Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County, named Miami, Ole Miss, Tennes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news