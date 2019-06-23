Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Three storylines for Miami fans
The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is mere days away. Soon, top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes will descend on Atlanta to put their skills to the test against elite competition from all across the country.
Miami fans should have a vested interest in both Monday's Media Day and Tuesday's Five-Star Challenge when the players take the field. Here are three storylines worth following.
1. An update on Donnell Harris awaits
A few weeks ago, 2021 defensive end Donell Harris was a Miami commit and set to possibly become Rivals.com’s No. 1 overall prospect. Then, with one swift use of the notes app, Harris backed off his pledge to UM and reclassified to the class of 2020. Harris will have plenty to talk about when he arrives in Atlanta, and Miami fans will be interested in what the former commit has to say. How does Miami fit in now that the local star is an uncommitted commodity? He’ll address the situation in his own words soon enough.
2. Savion Collins will be on display
Miami accepted the commitment of 2021 defensive tackle Savion Collins last September, when Collins was just beginning his sophomore season. Any time a commitment takes place at such an early juncture, a risk is taken. Now preparing for his junior year, Collins has changed as a player, but has he developed sufficiently?
The four-star prospect will have the chance to prove himself against some of the best offensive linemen in the country when he takes the field in Atlanta. Most don’t have any idea what to expect when Collins runs up against hyper-elite competition, so the event should reveal plenty about the Southwest Miami High School star.
3. Miami will be a big topic at Monday's Media Day
The Five-Star Challenge roster includes more than 10 players from Dade and Broward counties, many of which are considering Miami or have considered the program in the past. Linebacker Terrence Lewis, one of the school's top 2021 targets, will be on hand. And while Lewis has gone on record saying he might prefer to leave the state for college, UM is still very much in play. The conversation about Manny Diaz’s program should be large and inclusive, and there’s no telling which South Florida-based player will have a new or changed opinion of the Hurricanes on the heels of the school’s Paradise Camp event.