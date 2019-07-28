The courtship between Class of 2020 Rivals100 Florida wide receiver and Michael Redding developed quickly during the spring evaluation period. The Canes turned on the heat on Redding in early June, and before the month was over, he was a member of the Canes class. So how have things been going since he committed last month? Rivals.com caught up with Redding at the recent IMG Media Day to talk Miami as well as his goals for his final high school season.

"Miami had the most positive things that I was looking for in a school. With every school you have pros and cons, but you can tell Miami had a lot more pros. And those pros were networking, being in Miami, being in a great place, still in Florida, having a great technical coach. It's just a bunch of great things like having a family atmosphere. It's just a lot of things that were great about Miami."

Late push from the Canes: "They came on around late May and June. So after that visit in June it was something had changed. Probably coaching and academics were the factors. It's a great place for me an academic system. Being a little big smaller and making it easier to get to classrooms and things like that."

Relationship with Coach Stubblefield: "It played a lot into my decision. Constant texting, daily texting. Right after The Opening he sent me a few texts on things I can get better on and things I should work. Things like that help improve the relationship and show that I might need to go to Miami."

Thoughts on Miami QB commit Tyler Van Dyke: "He's a great quarterback with great accuracy. I saw some highlights of him at Paradise Camp and I've been watching him and he's a great quarterback and I'm glad he's going to Miami."

Importance of Miami engineering program: "It's funny because Florida State didn't have the specific type of engineering program that I wanted. So you know, that was kind of a deal breaking. Miami did have it so that kind worked as a positive for Miami."

Recruiting other prospects to Miami: "Not really right now because I don't really know who to recruit. Everybody is kind of good at IMG and everybody knows where they're going or where they're feeling and nobody is feeling around Miami. I just talk trash to the FSU guys."

Goals for senior season: "I want a national championship. Goal-wise, I want to improve as a wide receiver and improve as best as I can before I get to the college level and just be the best player I can be."

Other visits: "I really haven't focused on that. Like officials and stuff like that, that's not even in my mind. My biggest focus right now is this team going to the national championship. That's the only thing that's been floating around my mind. Visits really haven't been in my mind. I'm just focused what I have to do in the present."