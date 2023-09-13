Few young quarterback prospects have the numbers Noah Grubbs already has to his name. Whether it be on Friday nights or the travel mileage to date for the sophomore, it's a busy time for the newly-minted Rivals100 prospect.

The four-star has already been to three college games for unofficial visits, with UCF and Virginia Tech preceding a return to south Florida to see the Miami Hurricanes last weekend. The most recent trip, and upset over Texas A&M, left an impression on the promising young passer.

"It was amazing!" Grubbs told Rivals. "I loved the atmosphere and I can absolutely see myself in coach (Shannon) Dawson's offense. I love how aggressive he is in play calling and if Tyler Van Dyke continues to play like this, he will be in the Heisman race and I can see myself in his shoes.

"Beautiful stadium and they do things the right way with the recruits....