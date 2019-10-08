THE LATEST: Rivals100 wide receiver Jacorey Brooks is notoriously coy when it comes to discussing his recruitment. Whether that’s a maneuver to preserve suspense or a product of it being early in his process is both debatable and unimportant. On Friday, however, the class-of-2021 prospect mentioned a few schools that he sees as most involved at this juncture, which qualifies as news when it comes to the hyper-reserved wideout.

Below, Brooks discusses Florida State, Miami and the other schools poised to make noise when it comes to the battle to secure his letter of intent.







ON UPCOMING VISIT PLANS:



“As far as visits, I’m not that sure yet. Coaches are calling asking me if I can make it up this season but I haven’t set anything. We’re still just talking.”





ON SCHOOLS HE COMMUNICATES WITH MOST OFTEN:

“Really everybody. The last school I talked to was Florida State, though.”





ON THE MESSAGE FROM FSU:

“I like Florida State a lot. The talks are just about how they want me there. They tell me I can be a big part of the program early and be a huge part of their team.”





ON A POSSIBLE FSU VISIT THIS FALL:

“I’m going to try.”





ON THE SCHOOLS MOST INVOLVED IN HIS RECRUITMENT:

“Florida State, Miami of course. Then, Alabama and LSU.”





ON WHAT MAKES MIAMI ATTRACTIVE TO HIM:

“It’s Miami. That’s the hometown school. Everybody loves Miami. “Why not Miami,” is what people say and they’re right. Why not Miami?”





ON MIAMI AND FLORIDA STATE:

“I’m watching their seasons, yeah, but I’m being patient. I’m just a junior so I’m just sitting back and seeing what happens. There’s no rush for me”





ON LSU:

“It’s the same as everyone else as far as what they are telling me, but I loved what I saw when I went on a visit there. So that was nice.”





ON OTHER VISITS HE WANTS TO TAKE:

“Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama. I want to see all three of those places because I never have.”



