JUST RELEASED: UPDATED RIVALS100 FOR 2020 CLASS

The latest version of the 2020 Rivals recruiting rankings have been released and with it, as always, many changes. The top 10 was revealed on Monday, with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, a Clemson commitment from California, remaining at No. 1. The talented signal-caller has it all – size, pocket presence, downfield vision, arm strength and accuracy – to remain No. 1 but there are rare prospects closing in. California linebacker Justin Flowe moved up one spot to No. 2 and is as aggressive a linebacker as I’ve seen on the field while South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch moved up 10 spots to No. 3. Three players became five-stars while four others lost their fifth star. Here's a closer explanation for those moves as the full Rivals100 has been released, with the Rivals250 release coming up on Wednesday.



NEW FIVE STARS

“Ratledge is a prospect that I've been high on for some time. More than anything, the question has surrounded the competition he faces in the fall, but this spring, when he has gone up against top competition, he has prevailed as a high rate. He is a very athletic offensive tackle with strength, feet and that nasty streak you love to see. He is one of the best finishers in this class. "Ratledge may not play elite competition, but he does what he should do against that competition – dominate. This off-season he has answered the bell against the bigger, better ends he faced and he has earned that fifth star. He is committed to Georgia.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

*****

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch Demas in-person and there's little doubt that he was a five-star talent. He's a freak when it comes to the measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, 37-plus-inch vertical and 4.4 speed. The Texas A&M verbal is a mismatch in the passing game as a big-play target downfield and a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Demas doesn’t just dominate 50-50 balls; he has a tremendous advantage due to his incredible leaping ability and strong hands. He has outstanding body control that allows him to bend and twist to make difficult grabs look simple. "Demas is a reliable target that can reel in tough catches in traffic. While he still needs to shore up his route-runner, there is no doubt that he can turn a 10-yard route into a 70-yard touchdown due to his elite speed, ability to make defenders miss and his uncanny lateral quickness.” – Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com Texas Recruiting Analyst



*****

“Spring evaluations of Johnson answered two key questions for us that ultimately led to the Notre Dame commit earning his fifth star. The first answer we got related to Johnson's playmaking ability and his knack for reeling in those tough catches other receivers cannot or do not make. The second answer was about his ability to separate from elite defensive backs. At nearly 6-foot-2, Johnson combines great size with explosiveness and playmaking ability, and that is the recipe for a five-star receiver. “ – Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst

LOST FIFTH STAR

“We still really like Grimes as a prospect but he’s still in a situation where his ranking is more about his physical upside than his past production. It’s always hard to weigh those two against one another but if he has a strong summer and more importantly a dominant senior season, he will be right back in the five-star discussion. Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and others are in the mix.” – Woody Wommack, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

*****

“The majority of the analysts voted to move Lloyd down a few spots and out of five-star range but I was in the minority. Questions about Lloyd's overall speed and explosiveness were raised during the rankings calls. For a back that will play in the 220-pound range, many question whether he has the quickness and long speed to warrant a five-star rating. "The recent South Carolina commit plays against some of the best competition in the country every week of the regular season and has consistently put up huge numbers while displaying elite skills. A borderline five-star from a skills perspective, Lloyd has so far shown the work ethic and year-over-year improvement to give me the confidence he could earn that fifth star back.” – Adam Friedman, Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst



*****

"Wilson is one of the best-looking receivers in this class. He's a huge outside target who can move really well for his size but I would like to see him dominate more. His production the last couple years at Calabasas has gone down a little bit, which is worrisome even though he's been surrounded by other elite receivers in Mycah Pittman and Jermaine Burton. "At his size, Wilson should be able to completely take over every single event he's in and that has not exactly been the case recently. When we're talking about five-stars we're looking at players who will dominate college football and be first-round draft picks. There are some concerns that need to be addressed heading into his senior season. Texas, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington and Oregon remain as his top five." – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst/West Region

*****

“Jackson is a player that hit the scene very early in his career, so the spotlight has been on him for some time. The defensive tackle entered high school with a big body, strength and quickness for his age and he flashed early. His game has not grown as much as we'd like for it to over the last year or so. He needs to be more consistent. "Jackson is still one of the best interior defensive linemen in the 2020 class, but he has not played up to the level expected. He will be at the Rival100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas later this month in Atlanta, and we will continue to evaluate him. Jackson is not committed but Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama and others are very involved.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst



Rivals Rankings Week

Monday: Top 10 revealed

Tuesday: Updated Rivals100 revealed Wednesday: Updated Rivals250 revealed Thursday: New offensive position rankings revealed Friday: New defensive position rankings revealed Saturday: Team rankings breakdown Sunday: New state rankings revealed