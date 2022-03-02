Rivals250 ATH Joenel Aguero names his top seven contenders
Massachusetts native Joenel Aguero is one of the most sought after defenders in the nation and he has officially narrowed down his long list of contenders to seven. The Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep Rivals250 prospect is focusing his recruitment on Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Florida, LSU, and Ohio State.
