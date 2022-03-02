 CaneSport - Rivals250 ATH Joenel Aguero names his top seven contenders
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-02 19:18:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 ATH Joenel Aguero names his top seven contenders

Joenel Aguero
Joenel Aguero (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Massachusetts native Joenel Aguero is one of the most sought after defenders in the nation and he has officially narrowed down his long list of contenders to seven. The Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep Rivals250 prospect is focusing his recruitment on Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Florida, LSU, and Ohio State.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}