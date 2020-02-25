THE LATEST: Rivals250 defensive back Kamren Kinchens has seen his college options grow exponentially over the last year. The four-star prospect once declared himself an extreme LSU lean, but that seems to have changed in recent months as other programs have closed the gap. Below, the Miami Northwestern High School star discusses the schools he’s currently considering as well as his travel plans for the spring.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’m supposed to be going to Florida on March 7. I’m supposed to have Nebraska coming up, too. Texas A&M and Auburn after that. I’m supposed to visit those.”





ON FLORIDA

“Florida is a DBU school, and I like that. That place is pumping out DBs, so how could that not interest me? I’m looking forward to getting up there next month.”





ON NEBRASKA

“It’s just the way they show love. You can tell how interested they are. Three or four different coaches text me and they really want to talk to me. They want me to call them. They want to see how my day is going. I like the way they treat me.”





ON LSU

“I’m still really high on them. They are still talking to me a lot, but they aren't as far out in front as they used to be. They didn’t fall down or anything like that. I just have so many other options now than I did, so other schools came up. You know?”





ON THE SCHOOLS THAT STAND OUT

“Miami, Florida, Nebraska, Auburn, LSU.”





ON AUBURN

“It’s not to the point of Nebraska, where it’s five coaches texting, but they show a lot of love. They have that one coach that texts you every day -- Coach [Wesley] McGriff. I like him a lot.”





ON WESLEY McGRIFF

“His message is that he wants to show me what he can do. He’d rather show me than tell me. He wants to show me how he can get me to the next level. He’s on the phone helping me break down film and stuff. It’s little things like that and it’s really cool.”





ON MIAMI

“As far as they go, they use their location. I mean, it only takes them, like, 15 minutes to get to where I am so they use that. That opens things up for them and it allows me to get to know them.”



