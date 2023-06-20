The time has all but come for Elias Rudolph.

The Ohio native, who was at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School this spring, will shut down his recruitment on July 3 at Taft High School back in Ohio, he announced. It coincides with his sister's birthday.

A previously planned official visit to Ohio State, originally set for this weekend, has been called off. It means Rudolph is down to three, naturally the visits he did take in this month, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Miami.

The end of visits means the Rivals250 talent will be in decision-making mode over the next two weeks.

"I need to get down to my notebook and pen, weight the pros and cons," Rudolph said. "It's gonna be a hard decision. These schools are so diverse, in their own way. It's real tough after these visits.

"All three of these schools check the boxes."