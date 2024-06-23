Rivals250 DL Jarquez Carter enjoys change of pace during Miami OV
Jarquez Carter needed a bit of a slow-down in his recruitment. The Rivals250 defensive lineman out of Newberry (Fla.) High School had taken four official visits in as many weeks ahead of spending t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news