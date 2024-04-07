He certainly has had an active recruitment though over the past two years, taking visits around the country. This will continue at least into the upcoming summer as Perlotte has five official visits set with others possible.

Buford (Ga.) four-star linebacker and Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte is one of the more exciting prospects in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound backer has been committed to the Bulldogs since December 2022.

While at OT7 in Dallas this weekend, Perlotte spoke with Rivals to update his recruitment.

Perlotte confirmed he is still strong in his commitment to Georgia, but is wanting to make the rounds this summer to get the full picture of what programs across the country have to offer.

Perlotte confirmed to me he has official visits set for Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Miami, and USC.

He also added that Texas A&M and Ohio State are ones that are not locked in but he is looking at making trips to.

Perlotte is the No. 184 overall prospect and the No. 15 ranked outside linebacker in the 2025 class.