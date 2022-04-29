Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas breaks down his top four contenders

Rivals250 linebacker Tony Rojas has been making waves over the last month or so during visits to various schools around the country. Now the Fairfax, Va. star has narrowed his list of choices down to Clemson , Georgia , Miami , and Penn State . Rojas broke down each of his finalists and his next steps with Rivals.com.

Clemson- "Coach Swinney and coach Goodwin, the coach that would be my position coach, are very smart," Rojas said. "The people there and the facilities are great. Whenever you go to a school and you see the construction, you know they're trying to improve. They keep in touch with me a lot and I can tell I'm a high priority for them. the practice I saw was really good. Talking to coach Swinney afterwards was cool. I learned more about the defense and their game with coach Goodwin."

Georgia- "Their production at linebacker and the recent linebackers they've put in the NFL is great," he said. "Coach Schumann is a great coach. He's been coaching the best linebackers. It was great to see them at practice. Playing in the SEC has always been a dream. They're newer in my recruitment but they've been showing a lot of love and I think I could be a good fit over there."

Miami- "My older sister lives in downtown Miami and my mom has always wanted to live in Miami," said Rojas. "I'm keeping them close to see what they have to offer. The city there, I've always wanted to go to college in a city area. When we went down there, they were really family oriented. They stayed with us the whole time during practice and took good care of us."

Penn State- "They've always stayed in touch with me and my mom," he said. "They talk a lot about academics and not just football but life after football. Football is going to deflate so they always talk about what happens after football. The coaching from coach Franklin is great. He's a very cool dude and he's just always consistent. We've had a great relationship for a while now. It meant a lot of all of us to get to go up there together this weekend. It's a high up program and, the fact that they wanted to me to bring my family and the people I love most was big. They took very good care of us and you can see we're a high priority for them. Not everybody got to talk to coach Franklin and the coaches were with us the whole time. It just felt different."

On what's next in his recruitment- "I think setting up official visits is next," Rojas said. "I want to commit before the season if I can. All four will get official visits and I'm not sure about a fifth one yet. I think I'll be at Penn State for an official visit on June 17th."