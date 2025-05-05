Rivals250 Update: Position-by-position breakdown

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down his thoughts position-by position as we release the new Rivals250 for the 2026 class.
QUARTERBACK
There are not many changes at the top but by the end of summer – and especially after the Elite 11 and Rivals Five-Star – there could be significant changes.
Five five-star quarterbacks remain with a slight change to the list as Houston commit Keisean Henderson moves ahead of Jared Curtis.
There are still a lot of possibilities for more five-stars with USC commit Jonas Williams and Landon Duckworth leading the way plus Texas commit Dia Bell could move up quickly as can Miami pledge Dereon Coleman.
Louisville commit Briggs Cherry has moved all the way up No. 13 nationally at the position after some terrific offseason performances and rave reviews by 7-on-7 coaches.
RUNNING BACK
There are a ton of talented running backs in this class but no five-stars yet. Ezavier Crowell and Savion Hiter lead the way as both remain uncommitted. New Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne and Jae Lamar are also elite and Carrollton (Ga.) Central’s Jonaz Walton could move even higher after some excellent track times.
The only five-star in this group is at all-purpose back in Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna’s Derrek Cooper, who is a phenomenal mix of power, speed and versatility. This group is strong with KJ Edwards also in the five-star discussion (with Crowell) and then Oregon commit Tradarian Ball is a fringe top-50 player.
WIDE RECEIVER
Four five-stars lead the way and it’s pretty much a lock that LSU commit Tristen Keys, Cederian Morgan and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster are at the top and then Chris Henry Jr., who should return this summer from a knee injury and does have some proving to do to stay that high.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is pushing for five-star status after a tremendous offseason and great junior season. Rochester (N.Y.) James Monroe standout Messiah Hampton is moving up fast, but maybe not fast enough. Wolfforth (Texas) Frenship’s Chase Campbell is moving up as well.
At slot receiver, Tennessee commit Tyreek King, Georgia pledge Vance Spafford and Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech’s CJ Sadler remain the top three but none have punched through to five-star status – yet. King and Spafford have already signed up for Rivals Five-Star and can earn that extra star with a huge performance there.
TIGHT END
For a few years, tight end was a position that was losing steam in the rankings because of NFL Draft trends – much like running back and linebacker – but it’s becoming much stronger and should continue that way through an outstanding 2026 class.
Two tight ends were taken in the first round of the draft in Michigan’s Colston Loveland and Penn State’s Tyler Warren and three more in the second round and that definitely got our attention. Oregon commit Kendre’ Harrison is the only five-star so far but it seems like a near-lock that Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Mark Bowman will end up with that elite ranking as well.
Many others will get serious consideration as well as Kaide Prothro, Mack Sutter, Brock Harris, Carson Sneed, Lincoln Keyes, Ian Premer, JC Anderson and Matt Ludwig could all make a case to be inside the top 100.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The top of the offensive tackle group is absolutely loaded. There could be conversations about their order but Jackson Cantwell, Immanuel Iheanacho and Felix Ojo have proven time and again that they have very bright futures.
More five-stars could be on the way at the position because Penn State commit Kevin Brown was so athletic and physical at the Rivals Five-Star as an underclassman and he’ll be back in Indianapolis this summer. Sam Greer and John Turntine are different types of offensive tackles – Greer massive and physical, Turntine smaller but with great wingspan and athleticism – and are also one notch from five-star status.
There are no five-star interior offensive linemen but that could definitely change as well as two-way standout Lamar Brown has been dominant this offseason and Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s Darius Gray have been phenomenal.
Clemson commit Grant Wise and Iowa commit Hudson Parliament could probably lift an 18-wheeler they’re so strong.
DEFENSIVE LINE
LSU commit Richard Anderson is the lone five-star at defensive tackle and he’s a physical force who carries 330-plus really well but he’s probably topped out physically. Anderson is dominant and four-star Deuce Geralds will be under serious consideration for five-star status, especially with the NFL bloodlines, but we haven’t pulled the trigger there yet. North Fort Myers, Fla., standout James Johnson has moved up a lot in the position rankings but we just need to see him more in person.
At defensive end, five-star Richard Wesley showed dominance again at a camp Sunday where he’s just a physical force that looks like Abdul Carter coming off the edge. He’s definitely filling out physically and just dominant at the point of attack. Only having one defensive end isn’t ideal but no one else has stepped up there yet.
At edge rusher, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Anthony “Tank” Jones is the only five-star but there are many to consider. Jake Kreul is the Energizer Bunny with a relentless motor, Zion Elee is lean but has maybe the best burst off the line of scrimmage in the class and Jamarion Carlton is a physical specimen who’s a nice combination of both. More five-stars are needed along the defensive line by the end of this recruiting cycle.
LINEBACKER
Based on NFL Draft considerations, linebacker is a position that has been dramatically reduced in importance when it comes to the rankings process because they’re just not being picked at a rapid clip by pro teams. That has to play a factor in our thinking and that has been represented as Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s Tyler Atkinson remains the lone five-star prospect.
There will also be some things to consider such as Talanoa Ili and Xavier Griffin staying at linebacker since their height could move them to edge rusher over the long term based on draft trends. Ohio State lean Cincere Johnson could move up much higher and new Ole Miss commit Izayia Williams is a physical specimen and great at the position but five commitments already for him is a concern.
DEFENSIVE BACK
New USC commit Elbert Hill remains the top cornerback and one of only two five-stars at the position along with LSU pledge Havon Finney Jr., but there could be changes coming to the top end of this group.
Four-star Samari Matthews is excellent and has had maybe the best offseason of anybody. Brandon Lockhart, also a USC pledge, is super smooth and showed it off again this weekend at an event. Alabama pledge Jorden Edmonds more than held his own at the Navy All-American Bowl. More needs to be seen from fellow Bama pledge Zyan Gibson and he’ll be at the Rivals Five-Star.
Safety could also see some significant changes. Ohio State commit Blaine Bradford and Jireh Edwards are the five-stars and they’ll battle for that top spot until the end. But there are many other long athletes behind them including Aiden Hall, Chace Calicut, Jett Washington and others who could compete for five-star status.
Bralan Womack, who has the Buckeyes high on his list among others, remains the top nickel.
ATHLETE
Through this recruiting cycle, we’ll try our best to place a lot of these athletes at their future positions – if they only have one. Five-star Brandon Arrington is truly a two-way star and while he projects at cornerback, the Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel recruit is also a standout receiver because of his speed.
No one else there is probably close to a five-star ranking yet.