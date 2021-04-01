CaneSport - Rivers finding a new home at left guard

"Playing tackle, you’re more by yourself and you have all that space. Playing guard, you’re combining with the tackle and the center and you have all the help. You’re blocking heavier guys. With tackle, you’re blocking fast, quick guys.

" I feel like I’ve adjusted very well," Rivers said. "I came into college hoping to be the left tackle. But I knew I had to make an impact quickly and right away I have to be ready for any position. I think left guard is going very well right now. And I like it just as I liked left tackle.

Justice took a look at Rivers at every position on the line last year and decided to give him an opportunity to compete with Jakai Clark for the starting position at left guard.

Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers has not played the guard position since he was a little kid in park ball. He came to Miami expecting to be a left tackle. But with Zion Nelson emerging as a more polished, reliable force on the outside last season, line coach Garin Justice came into this spring with a different plan in mind for Rivers.

Time will tell whether Rivers wins the starting job, but if he is able to do it that would have to be looked at as a sign of progress for a line that has been pretty average the past two seasons.

That mission has Rivers working extra hard to lose weight and become more agile. He came to Miami at 340 pounds and now weighs 325 with a goal of hitting 315 by the season.

"Some guys don’t think they have to remake their bodies (when they come to college)," Rivers said. "They think they can do it as it is. I thought I would have to lose 5-10 pounds, but they said I needed to get down more. Losing the weight and rebuilding my body helps me move faster than I did when I was ten pounds heavier. I’ve also made huge jumps in the clean squat and bench. Since last spring, I’ve improved very well and I give thanks to Coach Justice and the support of my teammates, my parents, and my friends."

Defensive tackle Jared Harrison Hunte recently said that Rivers was the hardest hitter among the offensive linemen.

"You have to give the D Tackle a good look and you want to receive that in return," Rivers said when asked about Hunte's words. "So my goal is to hit as I can and move the D Linemen as quick as I can and I take pride in that. I want to thank him as well because he makes me better, too. He is quick off the ball. He has great hands. He makes me want to hit even harder. He hits hard, too.

"So does Elijah Roberts. Jordan Miller and John Ford are heavier guys and they’re pretty hard to move. It takes even more effort to move them off the ball. They’re all doing great jobs."

Rivers thinks the offensive line in general will be better this season because of the experience the group has gotten the past two seasons.

"With everyone back, it’s a veteran squad," Rivers said. "I’m a young guy and they helped me last season. Even when we didn’t have a spring last season, we had meetings when we could during the summer and we watched film. That took us into fall, where we had a great season. Jared (Williams) decided to come back. Everyone being back will help us with the competition. They give great advice to me and Chris and to other people, too."