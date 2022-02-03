Rivers: I'm still in recovery mode, will be back for spring

An argument can be made that Jalen Rivers would have been Miami’s best lineman last year … but his season was cut short after the first three games due to a leg injury.

He started at left guard and graded out at 53.5 percent overall per Pro Football Focus; in 2020 as a freshman in seven games off the bench he graded out at 62.9 percent.

His status off injury?

“I’m still in recovery mode right now,” Rivers told CaneSport at a LifeWallet marketing event. “I’m coming back stronger, that’s the plan. I’ll be back, will be at spring practice.”

Rivers is one of several returning linemen with past starting experience, a list that includes tackles Zion Nelson, John Campbell and interior linemen Jakai Clark, Justice Oluwaseun and DJ Scaife.

Once Rivers is fully healthy look for him to be a major piece of the line for Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal this coming season.

He’s impressed by both the new coaches.

“Coach Cristobal - great person, he’s fired up to coach us,” Rivers said. “He’ll teach us life skills, and we already have that in place meeting-wise with the whole team. He wants to get to know us, our family. He’s a great person and coach.”

Of Mirabal, Rivers says “He’s a small man but has a big heart. It’s very deceiving - oh, little guy! No, he has a big personality. He’ a great person, is fired up to be around us.”

With all the changes the last couple of months, how does Rivers view things?

“For me it’s been a great adjustment,” he said. “The new coaches that have come in are phenomenal people, phenomenal coaches. (They are trying to) build to what we’re trying to get to which is national championships.”