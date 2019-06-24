Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf OL and Cane commitment Jalen Rivers says he'll do some recruiting for Miami at the Five-Star Challenge this week.

His experience in Atlanta is coming off his time at Paradise Camp last weekend.

“(Paradise) went great, I got to be competing with the best and get coached by coach (Butch) Barry and the other coaches,” Rivers said.

He says he has built a "very strong" bond with Barry.