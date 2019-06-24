Rivers to recruit for UM at 5-Star Challenge, 100 percent solid to Canes
Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf OL and Cane commitment Jalen Rivers says he'll do some recruiting for Miami at the Five-Star Challenge this week.
His experience in Atlanta is coming off his time at Paradise Camp last weekend.
“(Paradise) went great, I got to be competing with the best and get coached by coach (Butch) Barry and the other coaches,” Rivers said.
He says he has built a "very strong" bond with Barry.
Rivers says after he made his commitment to UM he told other schools he was shutting things down.
“I haven’t gotten really texts from any other colleges (since),” Rivers said.
He’s solid in his pledge.
* Rivers recounted how he went against UM target Donell Harris at Paradise.
“It went great - we went against each other twice,” Rivers said. “He lost one, I lost one - he’s very powerful.”