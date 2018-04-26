Going through the college football schedule and finding the best games each week is a boring job for boring television networks. Deciding on the best games for official visits is decidedly more fun. That’s why this week’s rankings center around 2018’s most alluring official visit weekends. Prospects are granted just five trips, so below Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy has ranked the five games he’d choose should the country’s college football coaches all hit their heads and become interested in his services. RELATED: Who prospects would draft at No. 1 | Why Darnold could be right choice at No. 1 | Farrell's mock draft



1. Auburn at Alabama, Nov. 24

There are few other late-season games so likely to have College Football Playoff implications, as either Alabama or Auburn has played for an SEC title in nine of the last 10 years. This one is a no-brainer, really. If you’re carrying an offer from the Crimson Tide, there’s no reason to miss being on the sideline for the Iron Bowl, which some consider to be the most important rivalry in college sports. Alabama has won seven of the last 10 Iron Bowls, so you probably won’t have a hard time finding a party or 45 after the contest. This is a visit-even-if-you’re-not-actually-considering-Bama situation.

2. Florida State at Miami, Oct. 6

AP

If somebody offers to pay for you to go to Miami in October, you take them up on it. If there’s a chance that you could be on the sideline to witness the Hurricanes' first home victory over hated rival Florida State since 2004, you drop everything and book the flight. The Hurricanes may well be the favorite in this game, and the post-victory scene in a city like Miami doesn’t require a description.

The game should be close and the stadium should be electric. In case you need added incentive, there’s a decent chance you’ll be able to look up in the Hard Rock Stadium stands and find a brawl. Football and combat sports in the same venue? Who could say no? This game will likely have ACC title implications, so there’s also that.

3. USC at UCLA, Nov. 17

AP

It’s an intra-city rivalry likely to be held in perfect weather. It’s also a fan base energized by the marquee coaching hire of the offseason and the game is taking place in one of the legendary venues in the country. Chip Kelly is a proven commodity and his offense is a blast to watch up close. Whether or not he can beat USC in his first season as the Bruins’ head coach is yet to be seen, but the UCLA fan base certainly believes he can, which will make for loud stadium and a memorable experience.

This will be Kelly’s first time coaching against the Trojans, who will likely have already grown to despise him by kickoff. Both teams are replacing star quarterbacks this offseason, so the contest’s unpredictability adds to its appeal. The game is just five days before Thanksgiving so you’ll have time off from school to recover from the trip. This is critical.

4. Michigan at Notre Dame, Sept. 1

AP

Experience the pageantry of Notre Dame football without the putrid weather that sometimes accompanies it. The historical average high for Sept. 1 is 79 degrees. Regardless of how you feel about the Fighting Irish, the gameday experience in South Bend is one that everyone associated with college football agrees is must-see, and this particular contest brings the added bonus of seeing a rivalry renewed.

The two historic programs haven’t played since 2014, so the fanfare surrounding the contest will be larger than life. If Notre Dame wins – and it may well do just that – it won’t be difficult to find fun in the game’s aftermath.

5. Auburn at Georgia, Nov. 10

AP

Seeing Georgia in a big game now feels a little bit like seeing a band before they were on the radio. UGA may well be a budding a national champion. And even if this isn’t the year the Bulldogs pull it off, they’ll almost certainly be in the hunt when they take the field against Auburn on Nov. 10.

Athens doesn’t always get the pub of Austin or Baton Rouge when people discuss cool college towns with passionate fan bases, but it’s food scene and other things of the like are on par with any of them. UGA will be looking to avenge last year’s blowout loss that ruined its perfect regular season and quarterback Jake Fromm should garner Heisman buzz should he take a step forward as a sophomore. This is a visit for football players that double as football fans.

OVERTIME

The NFL Draft is boring. It’s hours of people walking across a stage while dudes with weird hair say things like “explosive hips” and “sleeper”. But nothing is all bad, and that goes for draft coverage. There are certain things about this weekend’s event that are charming, funny or otherwise endearing. I’ve ranked five such things in the space below. 1. Everybody booing Roger Goodell A tradition unlike any other. 2. The last guy in the green room “Will he perpetually check his phone to quell his anxiety? Will he cry? Will he scowl for two hours straight? Who knows? But we’ll definitely keep a camera on him to find out and allow the world to revel in his discomfort.” 3. The sound effect they use before the pick Timeless.