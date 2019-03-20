The NCAA transfer portal has shined an even brighter light on the intensifying game of musical chairs that makes up the college football offseason. And while there have been notable moves at every position, nobody grabs the headline like a quarterback. This week, Rivals.com Florida analyst Rob Cassidy ranks the quarterback transfers that will shape the 2019 season by level of intrigue.

1. TATE MARTELL

Former team: Ohio State Current team: Miami Why it’s fascinating: Martell’s move to Miami tops this list because it came with the most questions. The most pressing of such questions was answered on Tuesday, when the NCAA granted the quarterback a waiver to play the 2019 season. The most important one, however, remains and is as follows: Is Martell actually good? Seeing as the 5-foot-11 quarterback has thrown just 28 career college passes, anybody claiming to know the answer is exaggerating at the very least . And while he’s looked solid in that small sample size, steering a rebuilding program through a full schedule is a bit different than shining in spot duty at Ohio State. Either way, the Hurricanes’ eggs now rest in Martell’s basket, as the rest of the program’s quarterbacks are unproven and best and inconsistent at worst. With UM’s season-opener against Florida looming on Aug. 24, the Martell-to-Miami situation gets more intriguing by the week, as this is a boom-or-bust situation of the tallest order.

2. JUSTIN FIELDS

Former team: Georgia

Current team: Ohio State Why it’s fascinating: Once hailed by Georgia fans as the elite quarterback that would get the Bulldogs over the hump and bring a national title to Athens, Fields was unable to overtake Jake Fromm as the team’s starter. The former five-star now finds himself chasing that same national championship in a new uniform, as he’ll attempt to will Ohio State over the familiar hump in 2019. It seems as though everyone agrees that Fields, who ESPN had ranked above Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence as a prospect, is a star in waiting. He’s attempted just 39 passes to this point in his career, but will now have a chance to meet the expectations that have been set for him when he replaces departed Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State. Expectations for Fields’ career in Columbus are as simple as they are lofty: lead Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.

And, hey, I’m sure everyone will be measured and understanding if it takes some time for him to find his way in a new system. No pressure.

3. BRANDON WIMBUSH

Former team: Notre Dame Current team: UCF UCF hasn’t lost a regular-season game since the day Fidel Castro died, and the program’s dominance has turned it into a polarizing entity. Everyone seems to have an opinion on the school, so anything the Knights do raises an eyebrow or two. Add in the fact that Wimbush comes over from fellow polarizing program Notre Dame, and you have yourself the makings of a coast-to-coast hot take stew. Wimbush started 16 games for the Fighting Irish before being supplanted by Ian Book last season. So with injured star McKenzie Milton unlikely to play in 2019, Wimbush becomes the slight favorite to win the job in Orlando. A familiar name in a new place is always an appealing storyline. When that new place is one of the most scrutinized programs in the country, things get even more interesting.

4. JALEN HURTS

Former team: Alabama Current team: Oklahoma Why it’s fascinating: Oklahoma is making a habit of taking transfer quarterback and turning them into Heisman winners, so the former Alabama starter landing in Norman deserves everyone’s full attention. The fact that Hurts was 26-2 as a starter at Alabama makes the point apply doubly.

On the surface, dropping a talented player into a high-powered offense should work out favorably for all involved parties, but Hurts is undoubtedly a different type of quarterback than the two small and speedy players that preceded him. Then, there’s the matter of OU’s offensive line, which will be rebuilt this season. Odds are, Hurts won’t be OU’s third straight Heisman Trophy winner. But are you willing to bet your against it at this point? Yeah, me neither.

5. JACOB EASON

Former team: Georgia Current team: Washington Why it’s fascinating: Remember Eason? You know, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 rankings? The guy that beat out Fromm as UGA’s starter but surrendered his job because of injury and never got it back? Well, he’s at Washington now and there’s no reason to believe that the talent that served him well early in his career has vanished. Eason sat out last season, watching Washington’s 10-4 campaign from the sideline, but will likely lead the Huskies’ offense in 2019. Eason has become the forgotten man in the quarterback transfer madness because he did things the old-school way, sitting out a season instead of seeking a waiver.

