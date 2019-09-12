Knowles stuck it out at UM, getting more of a role and having some success
Regardless of if you think safety Robert Knowles is a great player or, well, not-so-great, everyone can agree on this: He’s stayed the course ... and worked hard.A former highly regarded recruit, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news