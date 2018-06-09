Miami Columbus 2020 defensive end Rlijah Roberts received a lot of one on one attention today from UM defensive line coach Jess Simpson at the Mark Richt summer camp. Saturday.

The effort paid off.

Roberts committed to the Hurricanes after the camp session ended.

Roberts is a raw talent whose best football is ahead of him.. He was offered by Miami after a campus visit April 1. Back then, he said he would wait until his senior year to commit to a school. Saturday those plans changed.



