Roberts commits after Richt camp performance
Miami Columbus 2020 defensive end Rlijah Roberts received a lot of one on one attention today from UM defensive line coach Jess Simpson at the Mark Richt summer camp. Saturday.
The effort paid off.
Roberts committed to the Hurricanes after the camp session ended.
Roberts is a raw talent whose best football is ahead of him.. He was offered by Miami after a campus visit April 1. Back then, he said he would wait until his senior year to commit to a school. Saturday those plans changed.
“It's been on my mind for a minute,” Roberts told CaneSport of his commitment. “But UM, it's just a family atmosphere and it's the home team It’s just the place to be.
“Coach Simpson is a great coach. I can't wait to work with him.”
Roberts said his commit is solid.