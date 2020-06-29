 CaneSport - Roche: Goal is to win the ACC championship
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 09:04:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Roche: Goal is to win the ACC championship

CaneSport.com
Staff

Temple graduate transfer defensive end Quincy Roche is looking forward to a big season in his lone year as a Miami Hurricane.He’ll start opposite Gregory Rousseau, and last season Rousseau had 15.5...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}