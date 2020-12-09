Roche will decide on pro future after season ends
DE Quincy Roche has teamed with Jaelan Phillips to form one of the nation's most dangerous end duos this season.In a way it's a testament to Miami's use of the transfer portal, with Roche a grad tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news