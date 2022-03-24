Rod Wright after Thursday drills: It's phenomenal to be part of this

The Miami Hurricanes have two defensive line coaches this year, with Joe Salave’a overseeing the entire position and Rod Wright specializing as a defensive ends coach.

After today’s practice, Wright said he’s still in some respects pinching himself that he’s coaching at the University of Miami.

“It’s mind-blowing just the type of program this is, the culture that is here - it’s still here in the walls, you can feel it,” Wright said. “The program has been phenomenal, to be a part of this.”

The extra emphasis and coaching attention up front is probably well worth it. This is a team that certainly needs to improve on the 145.0 rush yards it allowed per game last year while also improving on its sack numbers.

The four main starters last year up front totaled 10 sacks, with the team leader end Zach McCloud. McCloud, who graduated, had five sacks.

Fellow end starter Deandre Johnson is also gone.

So Wright is working to mold some new playmakers in at end.

In the mix?

Jahfari Harvey (2.5 sacks, INT) and Chantz Williams (2.5 sacks) got reps last season and could become playmakers.

“Those are guys that are ready to break out - Jahfari and Chantz have played, have been out there in the lights, have made plays in this league.

Now it’s time to make the next step. They know the history of the defensive ends here. I told them you’re not here to look at the walls (of great players), but to be up there, too.

“I’ve been very pleased with them.”

Others that will have to work their way up the depth chart are unproven ends Thomas Davis, Jabari Ishmael and Elijah Roberts.

Also looking to make a splash are true freshmen Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly.

Asked about Moss, Wright said, “I love the kid. He’s tough, he plays hard, he’s athletic, he’s long. He’s smart, that’s the thing I love most about him.”

Overall the D ends are going to be a key area to watch as the spring continues.

“The kids are embracing us as a coaching staff,” Wright said. “Not only do we have athleticism and twitch, we also have guys that are smart, that understand the game. Those guys really understand what we’re trying to do here. It’s all about our culture and our process. … They know it’s a day by day process. Buy in to what coach Cristobal is doing, the weight room, and it’s one day at a time. They have all the ability they need. We have to push them and we’ll all get there together.”

* Wright said it’s “awesome … a dream come true” to learn from DE great Jason Taylor, who was also hired to this Cane staff.

“Hall of Fame, you don’t get any better,” Wright said.