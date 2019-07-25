Romberg helping coach O line: "We'll be having Gator bites"
Miami Hurricanes former linemen Bryant McKinnie (see story with McKinnie here) and Brett Romberg are helping out the current linemen on their own time."This is going to be multiple days a week," Ro...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news