Romello Brinson: Spectacular one-handed grab "just a natural thing" for me
It was quite a moment for freshman WR Romello Brinson on Saturday.With 5:35 to go in the third quarter, Jake Garcia lofted a pass into the left corner of the end zone to Brinson in one on one cover...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news