Miami Hurricanes fans hope they won’t be calling Dublin (Ga.) High School DE Romello Height two-faced tomorrow after his planned 1 pm announcement.

Appropriately it’s Facebook where Height has chosen to create some drama.

Height has seemed solid in his Cane commitment until this weekend,

That’s when photos of him in an Auburn jersey appeared on his Facebook feed. Today? He announced on the same social media platform he will be choosing between Miami and Auburn tomorrow.

Height tried to play down the drama when reached by CaneSport earlier this week but has not responded to messages today.

His high school coach told us his father wanted him to visit Auburn this past weekend - Height denied to us he took that visit.

But things aren’t looking great for the Canes here given the drama he would otherwise unnecessarily be creating. So stay tuned.