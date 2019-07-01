It was after taking visits to Miami and Kentucky that Dublin (Ga.) DE/OLB Romello Height declared his pecking order - Kentucky No. 1, with the Canes dropping from low on his list to No. 2. Now? It's UM making the ultimate jump. Height has committed to the Hurricanes, releasing a video on Twitter announcing that he is bound for The U. "I feel like I fit there," Height said. "The position they will have me playing (DE who can drop in coverage), I feel I can excel at it."

Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker and defensive line coach Todd Stroud get credit for landing Height. "They have a good coaching staff and a historic defensive team," said Height, who visited Miami the weekend of June 14. "They say I check every box that they need, that I can really play there. “They have been talking about the opportunity. I go in and bust my butt and I can play as a freshman. I know that." The South Florida area also gets an assist on this commitment. Height's parents loved Miami so much that they are considering moving down with him so they can be close to their son and watch him play. “That would be nice for me," Height said. "My dad really liked it down there and also really liked the school."