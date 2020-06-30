CaneSport - Roster Breakdown By The Numbers: No. 21 Avery Huff

Roster Breakdown By The Numbers: No. 21 Avery Huff
TOP 5022 Nesta Silvera; 23 Jalar Holley; 24 Navaughn Donaldson; 25 Corey Gaynor; 26 Jared-Harrison-Hunte; 27 Al Blades; 28 Gilbert Frierson; 29 Sam Brooks; 30 Amari Carter; 31 Jakai Clark; 32 Chris...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news