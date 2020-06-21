 CaneSport - Roster Breakdown By The Numbers: No. 30 Amari Carter
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-21 01:52:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Roster Breakdown By The Numbers: No. 30 Amari Carter

CaneSport.com
Staff

TOP 5031 Jakai Clark; 32 Christian Williams; 33 DJ Ivey; 34 Avantae Williams; 35 Xavier Restrepo; 36 Keyshawn Smith; 37 Jahfari Harvey; 38 John Campbell; 39 Te'Cory Couch; 40 Jalen Rivers; 41 Keont...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}