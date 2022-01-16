John Ruiz signs 10 more players to new NIL deals

Miami businessman/attorney John Ruiz went on an NIL blitz this weekend, signing 10 Miami Hurricane players to contracts to promote his company, LifeWallet with approximately 10 more deals to come Monday.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor received contracts paying them $50,000 over the next 12 months.

Other players who signed include safety Kam Kinchens ($3500/month, $42k total), safety James Williams ($3500/month, $42k total), TE Will Mallory ($3500/month, $42K total), offensive tackle Zion Nelson ($3500/month, $42K total), defensive end Jahfari Harvey ($3000/month, $36K total), WR Jacolby George ($3000/month, $36K total), TE Elijah Arroyo ($3000/month, $36K total), and WR Romello Brinson $3000/month, $36K total.

The players will also participate in charity events such as a Thanksgiving Food Drive, Christmas Toy Drive and visiting children’s hospitals.

Part of the deal is for Ruiz and his associates to help the players develop business skills and teach them the importance of impacting the community.

“We are working on helping all kids not just athletes,” Ruiz said. “I have started to tie in children’s hospitals. Putting smiles on faces is priceless. These athletes can do just that!”