DJ Lagway

Lagway is one of the most dynamic passers in the 2024 cycle. A big-framed quarterback with a strong arm and highlight-reel running ability, the Florida commit catches the eye in a variety of ways. He impressed on Sunday evening as he put his arm strength on full display and placed throws with accuracy down the field. He shut down his recruitment last December and has not looked back. Lagway is locked in with his pledge to the Gators and is helping Billy Napier's staff continue to recruit playmakers around him in Gainesville.

*****

Jacorey Watson (Rivals.com)

Watson is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands. Playing quarterback at Shadow Creek, the 5-foot-10 and 175-pound weapon is primarily being recruited to catch passes on the next level. He showcased his quickness in and out of breaks and soft hands throughout the camp. The four-star recruit visited Houston and Texas this summer and both in-state programs are heavily in the mix in his recruitment. He is set to visit LSU at the end of the month and was even wearing Tigers gear at the camp, definitely making Brian Kelly and company a school to watch.

*****

Daylan McCutcheon (Rivals.com)

McCutcheon has firmly established himself as a top pass-catching option in the state of Texas for the 2025 recruiting cycle. He is a smooth and crafty route runner that consistently gets open with ease on the 5A level in the DFW. The four-star wideout has amassed nearly 30 scholarship offers, with Miami, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among the early standouts. McCutcheon will head out to the Sunshine State at the end of July to check out Florida State and the Seminoles.



*****

Ernest Campbell (Rivals.com)

Campbell shut down his recruitment over the weekend as he announced his pledge to the home state Texas A&M Aggies. Nebraska and Texas Tech were both in pursuit of the speedy playmaker, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to play football and run track in College Station. The newest Aggies commitment has blazing speed that made him a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail and elevated him to four-star status on Rivals. He feels that he can add a whole new element to Texas A&M in the passing and kick-return games. RELATED: Campbell goes inside his commitment



*****

Jadon Porrer (Rivals.com)

Porter is another committed prospect who is locked in with his pledge. The high three-star out of Lorena committed to the Bears over a year ago and has shown no signs of backing off that. In fact, he reaffirmed his decision when speaking to Rivals over the weekend. Porter is a physical and productive wideout that is a candidate whose stock is rising as the summer winds down.

*****

Taz Williams (Rivals.com)

Williams Jr. is another highly coveted pass catcher inside the Lone Star State for the 2025 cycle. The Red Oak playmaker has notched more than 40 offers, with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas among the programs in pursuit. Williams has seen several campuses this summer as he gets more of a feel of what he is looking for in a school. Originally from Pennsylvania, Williams is open to going anywhere for the next level. He will be at LSU at the end of the month as the Tigers make a push.

*****

Jalen Cooper (Rivals.com)

Cooper is a wiry wideout out of the San Antonio area. The rising junior holds nearly double-digit offers with next season on the horizon. Many in-state programs have jumped into the early mix, including Baylor, SMU and Texas Tech. He camped at or visited North Texas, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech this summer, and is yet another underclassman wideout to watch inside the state.

*****

Trishstin Glass (Rivals.com)

Glass has not seen his recruitment take off just yet, but the Copperas Cove wideout does hold a pair of offers ahead of his junior season. Both Cal and UNLV are in early pursuit. He will check out Ole Miss at the end of the month before gearing up for an anticipated junior campaign. Teammates with Georgia offensive tackle pledge Michael Uini, it's likely only a matter of time before Glass sees his recruitment really heat up. He camped at Baylor, SMU and TCU in June.



*****

Ashton Jones (Rivals.com)