Rumor Mill: Latest recruiting buzz from OT7 event in Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- As the 7-on-7 world gathers in South Florida for the final national event of the offseason, dozens of top prospects are in town just before or after major decisions in their recruiting process. Rivals takes its first look at the movement coming out of the absurd collection of talent.

The Orlando-area star just announced a July 11 verbal commitment date at the conclusion of all of his official visits. Six programs remain on the list of contenders for Anderson, but it appears as if Auburn and Louisville are emerging as the primary options to consider down the home stretch. Anderson will pledge on that date to honor his little brother's birthday.

The emerging 2027 talent, who won defensive back MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta back in May, continues to turn heads with his performances. It has led to a national offer list this offseason, with new tenders from Michigan and Clemson among those commanding attention. The California native, who preps in Alabama, has USC and Oregon high on his list but he is also building relationships with plenty of programs in SEC country like Georgia, Florida and several others. No early decision is in the works.

Bell is all but down to sticking with Florida State or flipping to Auburn. Several other programs once looked like top contenders to change his mind but the SEC program and the flash of freshmen in the secondary of late has his attention. Bell already has game visits planned with each contender, ironically set to see both take on Alabama during the 2025 season. He is also confident in Florida State's bounce back in 2025.

Cooper spectated in Texas gear from head to toe on Thursday but the buzz remains closer to home with Georgia and Miami, respectively, remaining his top options. Alabama is building some dark horse momentum on their end and Ohio State is certainly in the mix after getting the final official visit, but a pledge beyond the Bulldogs or Hurricanes would present as a legitimate surprise on July 12.

A longtime Michigan commitment, Jennings ending at a UM is looking more and more like a lock. The potential problem for the Wolverines is that the University of Miami is emerging as the clear top threat to the Big Ten pledge. It also looks like a final decision is coming up soon between Miami and Michigan as June turns into July.

Sporting an LSU hat and back pack Thursday, Keys said he was there recruiting LSU players like Calvin Russell to the Tigers although his own recruitment remains somewhat open. Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama are the primary threats to the Tigers but there is no “final decision date” in mind at this time. The flow of the 2025 season and even the coaching carousel could have an impact before this one is decided.

The Miami native admitted he wasn’t planning on coming off the board this early in the process but the long term push from Florida State basketball was among the difference makers in the process. Other tenders didn’t feel as deep on the two-sport front as the presentation from the Seminoles, but several of the contenders initially in the mix for the four-star remain in communication despite the surprise pledge to Mike Norvell's program Thursday.

There was only one official visit on the docket for McCoy this June, a trip to Ole Miss, and the time in Oxford certainly went well. The Peach State secondary prospect has a bevy of programs still in the mix, including Georgia, Miami, Michigan and others, but if an early decision is to go down there is a feel that Lane Kiffin's staff may pull an upset.

Nebraska, Kentucky and Pitt received official visits from the blue-chip talent and each feels somewhat optimistic ahead of a July 1 commitment date. Nebraska actually got two trips in very short order for Miles, who didn't hold the Huskers in high regard before a push in the last few months. The program earning the final official visit hasn't hurt the buzz for Matt Rhule and company as time goes on.

Miami is the prime program working to cut into the Notre Dame commitment of Pouncey but the family is also locked in with the Irish after the time recently spent in South Bend. At this stage even a return visit to Coral Gables would be a surprise as the big defensive back is focused on the 2025 season much more than recruiting at this point.

The two-sport star could be leaning towards a smaller group of LSU, Michigan, Florida State and Miami ahead of a July 5 commitment. Buzz at Oregon, Florida and Syracuse has slowed down some of late, but there is still the sense that this battle is far from over despite a commitment date closing in fast. Basketball is of course a major factor with the 6-foot-5 talent and he learned about both sports aplenty through his stretch of official visits.

The big target who emerged this spring has some SEC programs battling near the top of his recruitment with the in-state Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide high on the list at this time. A private decision is all but in as official visits to Notre Dame and others were canceled, so the odds that Williams plays his college football in SEC country are very strong.