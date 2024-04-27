MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 2024 Nike EYBL season tipped off in Tennessee over the weekend and the action in the Volunteer State is ongoing. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy is on hand in the South and shares some of the rumors and talking points flying around the gym below.

John Calipari has a new office in a new town and wears a new color shirt when he’s on the road recruiting. His strategy and recruiting board seems pretty much unchanged, however, as 2025 five-star Cameron Boozer says the former Kentucky head coach wasted no time reaching out to him once he got settled in as the next head coach of Arkansas.

“Cal called me the other day.” Boozer said on Friday. “He told me that he’s the same coach just moving headquarters. He still wants to recruit us.

“He said it’s like when a big company moved to a new location, that’s the same thing he did.”

Cam Boozer and his twin brother Cayden Boozer, a four-star guard, will now consider Arkansas as the relationship they have with Calipari and members of his Razorbacks staff seem to be as strong as ever and it seems as though the duo is listening to the Arkansas pitch.

Will there be a visit? Well, that seems a bit unclear for the time being … mostly because Cameron Boozer decided to get cryptic when asked about his upcoming visit plans.

“I’m going to take one more visit during the spring and then I’ll be done,” he said.

Asked what the destination for that one final visit will be, and the 6-foot-9 forward flashed a knowing grin before playing coy.

“Ummmm … you’ll see,” he responded.

According to Boozer, the schools most involved in his process are Miami, Duke, Florida, North Carolina and Arkansas. He’s already visited the Hurricanes, Blue Devils and Gators, leaving the Tar Heels and Razorbacks as the most likely recipients of his upcoming trip.