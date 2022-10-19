Over the years Miami has not had many quarterbacks that were considered dual threats. The school once known as ‘Quarterback U’ has mostly produced traditional drop-back, traditional style quarterbacks. Aside from Malik Rosier who ran for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career at Miami, the Hurricanes have not had a quarterback to make a significant difference on the ground. With Rosier at the helm in 2017, Miami was able to earn ten wins, the most since 2003. D’Eriq King had some success as a runner rushing for 634 yards in two seasons as a Miami Hurricane. His second season was cut short due to a knee injury in which he gained 40 yards. He led the team to an eight-win season in the COVID 2020 year, former Head Coach Manny Diaz’s best year. Last season, season Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke ran for a total of 53 yards, but it was his timely runs that help extend drives. Of note is that college sack yardage counts against a quarterback's rushing yards, so the numbers are a bit skewed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeWxlciBWYW4gRHlrZSBXSVRIIFRIRSBXSEVFTFM8YnI+PGJyPkhl IGZpbmRzIHRoZSBlbmQgem9uZSB0byBnZXQgTWlhbWkgKC01KSByaWdodCBi YWNrIGludG8gdGhpcyBnYW1lIDMwLTI4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9GalFQZFhXM0xRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRmpRUGRYVzNMUTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCZXQgVGhlIFBpZ3NraW4gKEBiZXR0aGVwaWdza2luKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JldHRoZXBpZ3NraW4vc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDM3Njg3MTUwOTU1NTIwMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Last week Van Dyke started to build confidence in running the football. He clinched the game with a nine-yard run and gained 22 yards against Virginia Tech. “Last year I really got confidence running the ball, that continued throughout the season,” Van Dyke said in a zoom press conference this week. “I think runs just like will kind of give me more confidence throughout the rest of the way. Just try to run a little bit better, obviously get down when I need to. Sometimes I can get a little bit more than I think I can.” Duke’s defense has given up the fourth most rushing yards in the conference giving up 4.1 yards per play. There is certainly an opportunity for Miami to take advantage of quarterback run opportunities in its next game and the rest of the season. “He’s a little underestimated in his ability to run the football,” Head Coach Mario Cristobal of Van Dyke in a zoom press conference Wednesday. “Not only designed quarterback runs, but pocket presence, extending plays and making plays when things are bottled up when guys are covered up pretty good. It is important and Tyler takes a ton of pride in doing what he does and how he maintains his levels of fitness, agility and speed or what not and his legs proved that last game.” Van Dyke is not the only Miami quarterback that can make important gains with his legs. Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown had a couple of plays called for him against the Hokies which turned into positive yardage. Brown converted two 3rd downs on the ground with the first run going for three yards and the second going for 19.

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

“We’ve always had packages like that it was just the right time to use it,” Cristobal said in Monday’s press conference. “We also struggled in our short-yardage situations and we are looking for something a little bit different.” Brown, a 6’4” 215 pound prospect from Georgia rushed for 882 yards and ten touchdowns in his final year at Lowndes High School. "Jacurri's a great athlete," Van Dyke said. "You guys saw what he did at Virginia Tech. It's pretty impressive going in there as a freshman at Virginia Tech like that and doing what he did. It's pretty cool to see."