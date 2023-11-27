The fourth-year redshirt sophomore running back Don Chaney Jr. will take his talents elsewhere next season.

Chaney compiled his most successful season in 2023, rushing for 478 yards on 94 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and scoring two touchdowns. Chaney experienced back-to-back leg injuries before the 2023 season.

His best game of the year was against Georgia Tech when he rushed for his first-ever 100-yard game, tallying 106 on 24 carries. Chaney was part of a crowded backfield this season, with Henry Parrish Jr. leading the team in rushing with 559 and true freshman Mark Fletcher leading in carries with 103.

In four seasons, Chaney rushed for 852 yards on 175 carries (4.9 per carry), scoring six touchdowns.

A four-star prospect, Chaney was ranked as the sixth-best running back and No. 46 player overall by Rivals.com. Out of local high school Belen Jesuit, Chaney chose Miami over Florida State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.