Rutgers transfer linebacker Mohamed Toure commits to Miami

On Thursday, Miami received a commitment from Rutgers transfer linebacker Mohamed Toure via the transfer portal.

Toure will enter his fifth year of eligibility with the Hurricanes. He chose Miami over Florida State, Penn State, and Syracuse.

In four seasons, Toure logged 167 tackles (80 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two interceptions, three passes defended, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Penn State was presumed to be the most formidable contender but took LB Amare Campbell.

Toure missed all of 2024 with a knee injury and was a two-time team captain and on Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch list.

Miami did extensive medical screening, and team doctors cleared him with a clean bill of health.

He was a two-year starter at Rutgers, where, in 2023, he played for new Miami Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman. As he inched back from injuries, he was a coach's honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer!

He led Rutgers with 9.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks, was second on the defense with 93 tackles, and can play all linebacker positions.

He is an elite tackler in space, a high-volume tackle for loss, and a sack creator. He can communicate, run, tackle, and loves contact.

Toure was a three-star prospect from New Jersey in 2019 and joins a linebacker room that includes veterans Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman, and Chase Smith, and young talents Raul "PoPo" Aguirre, Kellen Wiley Jr., Aldarius Hayes, and Ezekiel Marcelin.

Miami also landed Auburn/Houston transfer DB Keionte Scott, Tennessee DB transfer Jakobe Thomas, North Dakota State RB transfer Charmar Brown, Cincinnati WR transfer Tony Johnson, BYU transfer WR Keelon Marion, NC State LB transfer Kamal Bonner, and kicker Bert Auburn via the transfer portal in recent days.