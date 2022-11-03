The in-state rivalry that is Miami vs Florida State always has an abundance of local talent that impacts the game. The Dalvin Cook's, the Michael Irvin's, the Sean Taylor's have all put their stamp on this game as there have been 66 total meetings between these two teams. We take a look at the local stars who could be the players to define this year's game:

Miami

The rise of defensive tackle Leonard Taylor is here. Taylor is coming off one of the best defensive performances of the year in all of college football against Virginia and has consistently been graded out as one of better players on the team for Miami throughout the season. The former Miami Palmetto star will be critical in getting FSU quarterback Jordan Travis out of rhythm in this game. PREDICTION: five tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Three 100-yard performances this season (Miami had just three individual 100-yard games all of last season) define running back Henry Parrish's impact on Miami's offense. Since arriving from Ole Miss, he has nearly 700 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in seven games. Parrish has completely taken over the workhorse role for Miami and will be critical to balancing out the offense this week. PREDICTION: 22 carries, 120 total yards, one touchdown

Arguably the MVP of the team this season, Miami's most consistent player has been safety Kam Kinchens by far. He is third on the team in tackles and first in interceptions. While being a young leader for the backend of the defense, his winning mentality from his time being at a three-time state champion at Miami Northwestern, he has become a building block player for the Miami defense. PREDICTION: six tackles, two pass breakups, one interception

The yin to Kinchens yang is fellow safety James Williams. Williams is easily one of the biggest playmakers on the team and at 6'5 215-pounds, he stands out with both his play and size. He has been solid this season, and despite missing last week's game, the sophomore is second in tackles with 32, has a forced fumble, an interception, and has five pass breakups. His value in this game may come in a number of ways, as he has the athletic ability to match FSU quarterback Jordan Travis's legs as a linebacker, as well. PREDICTION: eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup

Miami's starting cornerback duo of DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson has shined over the last couple of weeks, grading out well and helping Miami hold Duke and Virginia to just 404 yards passing combined. Their length and strength on the outside will be vital as Florida State has receivers measuring in at 6'7", 6'3", and 6'4". Stevenson came up huge on a pass breakup on an endzone target toward the end of the Virginia game last week. With Travis becoming more of a passer this year, they will be tested. PREDICTION: nine combined tackles, three pass breakups, one interception

The kicker has decided this game several times in the past and after Andy Borregales's four field goals to pushed Miami to a win over Virginia last week, we could see special teams come up huge again. He has stepped into his brother's shoes almost seamlessly, making over 80 percent of his kicks and nailing every extra point. That consistency should continue for last week's ACC Special Teams Player of the Week. PREDICTION: game-winning field goal, 3/3 on extra points



Florida State

Since making the jump up in play to FSU from UCF, linebacker Tatum Bethune has lived up to the lofty transfer portal expectations ranking in the top five for tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks for FSU this season. The speedy, undersized backer out of Miami Central was considering Miami before choosing the 'Noles and has an opportunity to stamp his decision Saturday. PREDICTION: six tackles, one tackle for loss

One of the top players in the country coming out of Palm Beach Central, defensive back Akeem Dent was seen as a potential generational talent at cornerback. He has settled into a role as the strong safety for FSU and has been decent with 43 tackles and four pass breakups, but has just one interception in his career. PREDICTION: five tackles

Former Miami Northwestern EDGE Patrick Payton was an underrated take for FSU and has developed nicely despite his three-star ranking coming out of high school. He is top five on the team in sacks as a reserve pass rusher with his three sacks coming in the last five games. He could cause some havoc on third downs against Miami's banged-up offensive line. PREDICTION: three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack

What could have been. Cornerback Kevin Knowles was a rumored Miami lean before eventually committing to Florida State and he would have been a huge boost to the cornerback room for the Canes. Knowles has just one interception on the year, but it was a game-winner against Louisville. Last year, he had five tackles vs. Miami and started seven games as a freshman. This year, he could have an even bigger game. PREDICTION: three tackles, one interception, one pass breakup